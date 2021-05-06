One of the richest men in the world is officially single and oddsmakers are betting on who the billionaire should date next.

Bill and Melinda Gates recently announced that they're putting an end to their 27-year marriage. Forbes listed the billionaires fortune to be worth around $124 Billion in their 35th Annual Billionaires List.

While the reason of their separation hasn't been revealed yet, the oddsmakers at Sportsbetting.ag is on the look out for the Microsoft founder's next girlfriend.

Who are their bets?

Ann Winblad is a favorite among the list, Gates dated Winblad way before his marriage to Melinda. A 1997 article published by Times reveals that Gates continues to take Winblad on a long-weekend beach trip at Outerbanks, North Carolina once a year even after his marriage. Winblad stated in an interview "We can play putt-putt while discussing biotechnology... We share our thoughts about the world and ourselves"

The said annual weekend getaway lasted for more than a decade which Melinda consented to. Chances of Gates dating Wimblad is 1 to 3, anyone who bets a dollar will win back $3 if the Microsoft CEO dates her.

Next on the betting list is another billionaire, Israeli businesswoman Shari Arison which has a projected net worth of $4.5 Billion. Odds for the two dating is 1 to 25. For every dollar anyone bets will win $25 if Bills pursue the Israeli billionaire.

Notable actresses and celebrities was also betted in the website. Jennifer Aniston and Teri Hatcher are 33 to 1, while Angelina Jolie, Drew Barrymore, Jane Fonda, and Kim Kardashian are 50 to 1.

Women in politics was also among the personalities mentioned in the list including United States Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (who is married), both have the odds of 66 to 1.

The odds of the billionaire dating the California Governor candidate Caitlyn Jenner, and teen activist Gretha Thunberg is 100 to 1. Queen Elizabeth II was also included in the list which patrons will get a chance to win $1000 for every dollar they bet if Gates were to date the British royalty.

The potential bets mentioned above does not mean that Gates would be interested to date them.

SportsBetting.ag has a maximum $100 cap to anyone interested on betting.

