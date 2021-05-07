Nayel Nassar Net Worth 2021: Is Bill Gates’ Future Son-in-Law Richer Than Jennifer Gates?

News of Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, and their divorce are all over the news that now, people are also looking into their private lives including their kids.

Bill and Melinda's eldest daughter, Jennifer Katharine Gates, doesn't only have a career as an equestrian, she's also building her name in the medical industry as a doctor.

But Jennifer isn't making headlines just for her money and career, but also her love life.

The 25-year-old is engaged to an Egyptian showjumper, Nayel Nassar.

Who is Jennifer Gates' Future Husband Nayel Nassar?

Though he is half Egyptian, half American, Nayel Nassar was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Kuwait. Currently, he is based in San Diego, California.

Because of his girlfriend's well-known family, Nayel kept his family background a secret to the public.

There are no news and reports of who his parents are, except that they are Egyptian and that they have a business in Kuwait.

It's also unknown if he has siblings, so it's safe to assume that he is an only child. Nayel Nasser and Jennifer Gates bond over their love of riding but also attended Stanford University. Nayel has a degree in human biology.

The pair started dating and after four years, Nayel popped the question in Jan. 2019 and Jennifer said "yes."

Jennifer Gates Net Worth vs. Nayel Nassar Net Worth 2021

It's no secret that Jennifer's parents, Bill and Melinda Gates have a combined net worth of $130 billion. But the eldest daughter of the Microsoft tycoon also has an impressive value.

Jennifer Gates, who is still in med school, hasn't accrued nearly as much as her billionaire parents, but she still has an impressive net worth of $20 million.

However, her future husband may be worth even more.

According to The Daily Biography, Nayel Nassar has an estimated net worth between $20 million and $100 million. For now, it may seem like Nayel is richer than Jennifer.

Though one day it is believed that Bill and Melinda Gates' kids will be getting all of their parents' money in the future, that certainly wouldn't be the case as they plan to give all of their money to charity.

According to these hardworking parents, they want to instill values in their children so they would make a difference in the world.

Bill explained, "We want to strike a balance where they have the freedom to do anything but not a lot of money showered on them so they could go out and do nothing."

Jennifer Gates Opens Up About Relationship with Nayel Nassar

In an interview with Sidelines Magazine, she talked about her relationship with Nayel, saying he "reminds me to believe in myself, which is so important. I'm so lucky to have him as a partner."

She described her 30-year-old fiancé as "incredibly supportive, humble and loyal, and someone that I look forward to building a life with."

There is no date yet for Jennifer Gates' wedding to Nayel Nassar.

