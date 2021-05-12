Colt Brennan Rejected From Drug Detox Program Hours Before Tragic Death, Real Cause of Death Detailed

Hawaii football star Colt Brennan passed away recently a few days after he was found unconscious in a California rehabilitation facility where he stayed for five months.

The former quarterback was then taken to a Newport hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Colt's father, Terry Brennan, recently spoke to ESPN where he gave details about his son's death. Terry mentioned that Colt has ingested "something laced with fetanyl" before losing consciousness.

Just hours earlier before the tragic incident, the athlete attempted to enter a detox program but he was rejected because there were no beds available.

Terry explained that his son was really interested in the treatment program before the tragedy happened "It involved a lot of physical activity and he liked it. He was working with soldiers who had come back from Afghanistan and Iraq with similar problems. He was doing quite well with it for four months. Then something happened and he went to the dark side, and it was just not good." he stated.

In another interview by Star Adviser, Terry has mentioned that Colt was surrounded by his family members before he peacefully died. He was 37.

Brennan has also suffered a tragic car accident in 2010 where he was left with a traumatic brain injury that made it hard for him to continue his football career. Terry said his son was left with broken ribs and a broken collarbone after the tragedy.

The athlete had numerous issues in the past that includes driving under the influence twice. He was also arrested last year for causing a scene while intoxicated, he was arrested yet again in Hawaii a few months later for causing another disturbance.

The former football player was also accused of a sexual misconduct allegation at the University of Colorado, he denied the claims made against him.

Colt Brennan had a successful run in the football industry, he was selected in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by Washington Football Team where he spent two seasons before transferring to the Oakland Raiders. The athlete gave up his football career in 2014.

The Washington Football Team has then released a statement saying they were "saddened" about Brennan's tragic death.

