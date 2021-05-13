Kourtney Kardashian’s Unexpected Answer To Travis Barker’s Possible Engagement Proposal Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian is getting really serious with her new boyfriend Travis Barker.

On their respective Instagram pages, Kourtney and Travis have been posting about their romance and a ton of PDA nonstop, making their followers think that perhaps they may be the real deal.

Currently, the pair is Hollywood's hottest couple - so it's not surprising to learn that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is ready to walk down the aisle with the Blink 182 drummer.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that if Travis asks Kourtney to marry him, she would definitely say yes.

"Since Kourtney's life is out in the open anyways, it is an amazing feeling for her to share a love with someone that gives it right back."

They added how the mom-of-three is "in it beyond with Travis" and that she is "all in."

"Once he decides to propose she is absolutely looking to say yes."

Another unexpected thing the Poosh founder will be doing is to create "an epic and incredible one of a kind of wedding," something she didn't even consider with her baby daddy Scott Disick, whom she had in a relationship with for almost 10 years.

"That is where her headspace with Travis is right now. She is loving every minute of it."

It also seems like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in it for the long run after the musician allowed the brunette bombshell to leave a permanent love note on his skin.

Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos showing off how she tattooed her beau's right arm.

In her handwriting, she marked the words "I love you."

In the comment section, the hunky artist responded with, "Woman with many talents."

Kourtney Kardashian Ready To Marry Travis Barker But Not Scott Disick

At the beginning of their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick considered getting married. They were even close to having a shotgun wedding in Las Vegas early in their relationship.

But when the entire Kar-Jenner clan discussed her possible marriage, Kourtney decided against it.

As a lot may remember, the "Flip It Like Disick" star proposed to Kourtney in 2011, on their four-and-a-half-year anniversary but she turned him down.

At the time, Kourtney said she wasn't ready to settle down yet as she was happy with the way things were.

In 2015, they eventually realized their relationship wasn't meant to be so they ended things.

They must have been relieved they never tied the knot.

In the last few weeks since Kourtney and Travis confirmed their relationship, an insider to E! News confirmed she and Scott are currently in a tense relationship.

The source further added how Scott is happy for Kourtney but is uncomfortable with her dating another man.

Perhaps because Scott previously declared he would marry the mother of his kids one day but Travis has beat him to it.

