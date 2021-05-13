Chrissy Teigen ‘Cruelly Harrassed’ Other Women, More Disturbing Tweets Surface

Chrissy Teigen is being exposed for her alleged mean and toxic behavior.

Aside from attacking Courtney Stodden, the model has reportedly attacked other women as well.

In 2013, the model called out Oscar-nominated, nine-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis after winning Best Dressed at the Oscars.

She tweeted at the time, referencing Wallis, "Is it okay to call a small child cocky?"

The mom-of-two seemed to be implying that Wallis was bratty while attending the ceremony for being part of "Beasts of the Southern Child."

After being called out by others for the inappropriate tweet, she refused to apologize and further double down on her claim.

Teigen tweeted, in a series of now-deleted tweets, "I am forced to like Quvenzhané Wallis because she's a child right?" She then wrote, "Okay, fine."

While Courtney Stodden received her apology from Chrissy Teigen, many Twitter users are asking where Wallis' apology is.

"Apologize to Wuvenzhané Wallis as well. I hope this is the day you realize that some things come with their punishment and that projecting your self-hate onto others isn't quirky."

But it didn't end there.

That same year, the cookbook author also aimed at then 21-year-old "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham.

Teigen said in a tweet, "Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape."

"In other news, you're a wh-re and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

chrissy teigen deleted over 60k tweets when people started pulling receipts of sick shit she was saying about children, too. it’ll all come out eventually - watch. iykyk.



if you don’t, look up some of those deleted tweets and think critically. start here: https://t.co/mrxdQoInTk pic.twitter.com/aHimMs9sW4 — luke ellis (@luketellus) May 11, 2021

What Chrissy Teigen Said About Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen has recently been exposed for allegedly writing insulting tweets to Courtney Stodden, even pushing Stodden to kill themselves.

The 26-year-old spoke about how she was publicly shamed by Teigen at the time she was 16 years old and married 50-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011.

In a now-deleted series of tweets and DMs from John Legend's wife sent in 2011 and 2012, contained several insults. One suggested her "Friday fantasy" is that Stodden should take a "dirt nap."

She also retweeted a post by Stodden and added a comment saying, "Go to sleep forever."

Another tweet posted by Teigen that was extremely disturbing said, "what drug makes you do that with your mouth? Asking for a friend who wants to know how to look like an idiot. Thanks."

Years later, Chrissy Teigen just recently issued a full apology to Courtney Stodden claiming she was "an insecure, attention-seeking troll" and is "ashamed and completely "embarrassed at my behavior."

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

However, yesterday, Stodden claimed that Teigen never reached out to them.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she revealed, "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private."

While the mother of Luna and Miles remained silent of the claims from Stodden until recently, she did address her own negative experiences on Twitter last March, which prompted her to temporarily quit the social media platform.

After the backlash and the exposés, Target removed Teigen's cookware line Cravings on their website.

