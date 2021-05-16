T.I. & Tiny Harris Under Fire Again After Accuser With New Claims Involving Nelly Came Forward

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris are facing yet another controversy after their accuser came forward with new claims involving the rapper Nelly.

According to an article published by Bossip, an accuser by the name of "Jane Doe 4" claims that the celebrity couple had "forced" her to have sex with Nelly in 2014, she has then taken legal action over the allegations.

The woman stated that she was asked by Harris in 2005 to be her and her husband's assistant but she claims that things got shady during her time with the couple. "Jane Doe 4" claims that she never got paid for any of the work she did and she was forcibly drugged and sexually abused.

Besides the Nelly allegations, the woman also claimed that the couple had forced her to have sex with other woman as well as drugging her with extreme doses of ecstasy.

This isn't the first time alleged victims came forward with their claims against the couple, In January of this year, T.I. and Tiny have denied the claims about allegedly facilitating sexual abuse to over two-dozen people. This came after a woman by the name Sabrina Peterson had posted screenshots to her Instagram stories from the alleged victims.

The victims claimed that the couple had pressured them to get naked, take drugs, and have sex with them. Peterson had also claimed that T.I. held her at gunpoint.



In March, 11 new victims also came forward with the same claims.

A spokesperson for the couple had issued a statement early last month denying the allegations, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," the spokesperson stated.

"The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action." they concluded.

Besides this statement, Tiny Harris had also defended her husband on Instagram writing "Stop Harassing My Family"

Besides the couple, rapper Nelly also has a fair share of controversies, he has been accused of sexual assault in 2018. Her accuser settled with him and charges has been dismissed since.

The couple stars in a VH1 reality family series "T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle", the show has been suspended indefinitely after the allegations sparked.

Both T.I. and Tiny Harris has yet to comment on the recent claims .

