BTS 'Butter' English Song Teaser Stikes Resemblance with Iconic British Rock Bond: What New Record Will They Break This Time?

The day has officially come as BTS releases a new English single, "Butter."

Popular K-pop group BTS is set to release their new song on Friday midnight after leaving the fans shocked with their concept photos for the first two weeks of May. The group members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, recently unveiled the teaser of "Butter," leaving fans excited, knowing that they are expecting a lot for the new music video and single.

The teaser for "Butter" has promised a groovy, catchy, and upbeat song much like "Dynamite." Don't expect profound lyrics, just an enjoyable tune. Many have noticed the beat's resemblance with iconic British rock band Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust."



After BTS released the second teaser of their upcoming second English-language single "Butter" last May 18, they received a shoutout from veteran British rockers, Queen. The band tweeted with "Another One Bites The Dust x #BTS_Butter," along with a GIF of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury singing the single from 1980, which also earned a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1.

In a span of 23-second, fans are surprised as a black and white teaser featured the seven-man of the boy group standing in a line wearing rockstar chic looks and bopping their heads to the side to what seems familiar to the memorable "Dust" beat. Ending with the boys cheekily putting their hands to their mouths and a melody singing "Get it, let it, woah," reminding everyone that "Butter" drops at midnight ET on May 21.

BTS' New Single "Butter" Rumors Will Become A Part Of Their Next Album Release This Year

"Butter" will be the K-Pop group's second English-language single after the record-breaking "Dynamite." Written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, the single proved to be a humongous success, even becoming the most-viewed music video in 24 hours. It also gave BTS their first Grammy nomination, giving hopes as "Butter" would also break a few records of its own.

The song and music video will release officially through BigHit Music, the South Korean entertainment company that manages BTS, and Sony Music Entertainment. Streaming sites such as Apple Music and Spotify will also be releasing the song at midnight.

NYLON stated, Though there's no official information yet on whether "Butter" is part of a more significant EP or album, it seems likely that more news about BTS' new project is nearly here as well.

BTS Is Ready For The World Premiere Performance Of Newest Single For Billboard Music Awards 2021

Billboard announces BTS has been added to the performer lineup at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where they will show the debut television performance of their English single "Butter" on May 23.

The K-pop supergroup is also nominated in four categories at the show: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top-selling song for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Dynamite." Lastly, BTS could win their fifth consecutive award for the Top Social Artist category, which is currently open for fan voting.

Last year, the worldwide stars last performed "Dynamite" at the 2020 BBMAs remotely from South Korea. Their performance of "Butter" will also be presented remotely at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

they're back !! just 3 days until the world premiere performance of "Butter" at the #BBMAs !! @BTS_twt hits the stage this sunday at 8ET/5PT on NBC. pic.twitter.com/gmN2InI438 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 20, 2021

