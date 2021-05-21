Lady Gaga Shares Traumatic Experience with Producer who Raped and Left Her Pregnant At Age 19

The iconic pop superstar Lady Gaga has spoken about the sufferable pain and trauma of being sexually assaulted as a teenager.

The Grammy award-winning singer, Lady Gaga, recalled her lasting pain and traumatic experience on the premiere episode of "The Me You Can't See," an Apple TV+ documentary series co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. This show aims at giving light on the stigma around mental health.

According to CNN, the pilot episode of the said docuseries will feature appearances from celebrities Glenn Close, DeMar DeRozan, and of course, Lady Gaga, who candidly and emotionally discuss their experiences of poor mental health.

Gaga spoke through tears as she remembers the moment a producer demanded to do things beyond working demands. At the age of 19, the "Chromatica" star was working in the industry, and suddenly, she was told to "Take your clothes off,'" she recalled.

Gaga refused and left, "and they told me they were going to burn all my music. And they didn't stop." She said she would not name her alleged rapist. "I understand this #MeToo movement, I understand that some others feel comfortable with this," ending her sentence; she does not want to meet him anymore.

American Singer Lady Gaga Suffered "Total Psychotic Break," Diagnosed with PTSD In Her Early Years

The American pop star went public with her diagnosis in 2016. According to Los Angeles Times, during the first episode of the docuseries, Gaga experienced awful pain and visited the hospital years after becoming pregnant because of an assault. At one point, she could not feel her body and described herself as "not the same girl" for a time.

The artist said she took years to recover, calling it a "total psychotic break," as 2018 to 2019 came, she canceled a set of concert dates on her Joanne World Tour. As she won an Oscar award, she said nobody knew about her situation.

Gaga also discussed her thoughts on self-harm, leaving an impression with, "It's a really very real thing to feel like there's a black cloud following you wherever you go, telling you that you're worthless and should die. And I used to scream and throw myself against the wall."

READ MORE: Lady Gaga 'Poker Face Real Lyrics:' Risque Meaning Discovered a Decade After Its Release

Lady Gaga Calls Painful Experience In Road To Recovery "A Slow Rise"

The 35-year old artist said her process of healing involves "trying to make sure I give back with that experience, instead of, I don't know, locking it away and faking it."

Gaga said her healing process had seen a "slow rise" over the years, declaring even if she has six months to recover, it all takes one time to feel triggered and feel bad about what happened, "... thinking about dying, wondering if I'm ever going to do it."

Towards the end of the pilot, Gaga explained that the path to conquering mental illness is not linear and closed her part of the story by lending advice to others who are struggling with what they feel.

READ ALSO: Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Takes Massive Step to Ensure Safety as Suspects Remain On The Loose

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles