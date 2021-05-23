Italian metal band Måneskin is facing a controversy after they're subjected to undergo a drug test and investigation after the lead singer was seen allegedly taking drugs off-stage during the live broadcast.

In video clips and footages which was shared countless of times around social media, the band is seen celebrating their victory at their dinner table, viewers have noticed that the band's lead singer, Damiano David, leans his head over the table and it has been suggested that he might have been taking drugs. (Check out a video clip below)

Can you see that?!

He's not using drugs.

His hands are both closed in fists and he's probably screaming or cursing.

His friend, Ethan, is nudging him because they were caught by the camera, he smiles.

Please shut the fuck up. #ESC2021 #EUROVISION #ESCita #maneskin pic.twitter.com/TNZKEhQLkJ — Not Me 🇮🇹 (@MF14731164) May 23, 2021

However, the Italian lead singer immediately shuts down the allegations at the show's press conference on Saturday, "[Guitarist Thomas Raggi] broke a glass...I don't use drugs. Please guys, do not say that. Don't say that, really. No cocaine, please, do not say that," he stated.

The show's organizers, European Broadcasting Union, had also released their statement addressing the issue, "We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night," EBU said.

"The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU." they added.

The organizers had also confirmed that there was a broken glass found on site after it was checked. They concluded their statement by saying their carefully reviewing the footage that circulated and will give further updates in the future.

Måneskin are the winners of this year's Eurovision Song Contest after receiving 529 points. The Italian band is composed of vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio. This is the third time Italy snagged a win from the song contest.

The contest was postponed last year because of the global pandemic but manages to return this year with a live audience. The event took place at Ahoy Rotterdam, Netherlands and was hosted by Chantal Janzen, Jan Smith, Edsilia Rombley, and Nikki de Jager (Nikkitutorials)

