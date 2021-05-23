Doja and SZA were the opening act for this year's Billboard Music Awards, along with H.E.R., DJ Khaled, and Migos. The "Kiss Me More" duo wore contrastingly different outfits from their sexy, show-stopping performance outfit, hours before their larger-than-life performance.

The two were spotted on the red carpet as the awards show was held in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater this Sunday, May 23, and E! has all the behind-the-scenes scoop about all that.

Meanwhile, most of the audience took their comments to Twitter while watching the red carpet and live performances. Considering how the first performers are usually highly anticipated crowd favorites, the viewers had a split reaction during H.E.R., DJ Khaled, and Migos's performance. Still, they were blown away when Doja Cat and SZA set the stage on fire with their hot girl summer performance!

Doja cat as always giving us the best dance break ever #BBMAspic.twitter.com/VT87nZSSOv — 베리⁷ (@moongirry) May 24, 2021





'She Understood the Assignment," Netizens in Awe of Doja Cat's BBMAs Dance Break Performance of "Kiss Me More"

The bar is set high at the Billboard Music Awards as the stunners set sparks flying off the stage and into people's television screens. However, it was the unexpected breakdance mid-performance that got the crowd on the tips of their toes.

Doja Cat showed off her smooth but powerful choreography accompanied by backup dancers and was later joined by SZA's steady vocals. The audience agrees it is an insane, jaw-dropping performance.

"He was obsessed with it!" Doja Cat Shares How Her Second Single with The Weekend 'You Right' Was Created

On the red carpet, Doja was interviewed about her next single from her upcoming album 'Planet Her,' which is known to have collaborative work with other artists. The singer confirmed that she did team up with The Weeknd, the most nominated artists in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. When asked how her second experience with collaborative work with them, the 'Say So' singer replied, "It's very, very cool."

She also confessed that she didn't expect to have anyone featuring on 'You Right,' but was already in contact with The Weeknd for a possible collab on her 'Planet Her' album. "The thing is that I made this song and then I didn't think that I was gonna get anybody on it and I knew that I wanted The Weeknd on this album," Doja explains.

The 25-year-old said that after The Weeknd heard an already completed 2-verse track. They decided to revamp the song with an additional verse from the featuring artist, "We played him one song and we thought it was the perfect song but it ended up not working and then he heard this other song. It had already finished with two verses but he was obsessed with it!"

