Bill Cosby Fails To Get Parole After Getting 3 Strikes Behind Bars

Stand-up comedian Bill Cosby will remain behind bars as his parole request was denied.

According to a report published by TMZ, the 83-year-old comedian was denied of his parole request this month after an assessment by the Pennsylvania Parole Board.

The report states that the board's decision was based on Cosby getting three strikes— first, the comedian refuses to enter a sex offender's program in prison, he also failed to develop a parole release plan. Lastly, Cosby had a negative feedback from the Department of Corrections.



According to Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, the comedian was not shocked that he was denied of parole because the parole board had already told him in the past that they won't grant him his request if he refuses to enter the program mentioned above.

Cosby is persistent in his request and he's willing to wait for a parole grant. According to Wyatt, the comedian has high hopes that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will grant him a new trial.

In 2018, Cosby faced numerous sexual assault allegations publicly and was later convicted of aggrevated indecent assault in the same year.

This came after a handful of women claimed that they were allegedly raped, assaulted, and abused by Cosby. The alleged accusations have spanned across the United States and Canada from 1965 to 2008.

At his trial in 2018, he was given 3 to 10 years to serve in Pennsylvania state prison, he was also denied of bail.

While the sentence was given, the jude said during the hearing "I'm not permitted to treat him any differently based on who he is or who he was... Mr. Cosby, you took her [the alleged victim] beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it"

His alleged victim, Andrea Constad, had also written a letter released by the prosecutors. She stated that Cosby's 2004 assault on her made a big impact in her life "The psychological, emotional and financial bullying included a slander campaign in the media that left my entire family reeling in shock and disbelief." she stated.

She also mentioned that after the assault, she was still working with Cosby at the Temple University athletic department, she said that his voice over the phone felt like a knife going through her body. "The sight of the man who drugged and sexually assaulted me coming into the basketball office filled me with dread." she added.

