Simon Cowell spoke up the "what could have been" part of his dreaded electric bike accident.

In August 2020, Cowell dealt with a disastrous event while riding his electric bike around his home's courtyard in Malibu, California. During that time, his spokesperson confirmed that he hurt his back and needed to undergo a six-hour surgery.

He remained on bed rest for months, and he only came back to the "America's Got Talent" judging panel this year.

After choosing to deal with the battle silently, Cowell finally spoke about the worrying accident while expressing his excitement over his return.

Simon Cowell's Injury Could Have Been Worse

Speaking with ET's Matt Cohen, the 61-year-old music mogul recalled his ups and downs in the past months.

Per Cowell, viewers expected the contestants to be gloomy due to the crises people dealt with and still dealing with. However, they all came back with more energy and happiness.

Meanwhile, his fellow judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara acknowledge people's positivity amid the trying times.

"They're happy to be out of the house," Klum said. "You can definitely see that everyone, in the last year, has been doing a lot of things at home trying to figure out new acts working on their acts."

Furthermore, the "X-Factor" judge recalled how he recovered from a back injury that could have been worse. According to Cowell, he saw the scan of his back and thought how much more crippling it could have been.

He described how he was only a millimeter away from cutting his back in half. But that millimeter saved him and helped him to go back to where he is now. Still, he noted that the accident may have been a blessing in disguise.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Braves Electric Bike Fears Again Following Horrific Accident

"Weirdly it was a good thing that it happened. I didn't get COVID because I wasn't able to travel and I probably would've done my fair share last year," he went on.

Throughout his recovery period, Cowell received different kinds of treatments. He also took physical therapy to exercise even more. Now that he's back, he was still asked what he missed the most while he was away.

According to the head judge, he missed the laughing moments with his co-hosts.

"Both Heidi and Sofia are actually very, very funny," Cowell said. "People always ask me, 'What are [they] like in real life?' And I always say that you're both very funny. You make me laugh."

A first look of the "AGT" set conquered last month, hyping fans about Cowell's return.

READ ALSO: 'X-Factor' Creator Simon Cowell Currently in Tricky Situation Because of Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan-- Here's Why

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles