Kylie Jenner Exposed For Alleged Bullying Behavior, Beauty Mogul Responds To Claims [VIDEO]

Is Kylie Jenner a bully?

A model claims that she was bullied on the set of Tyga's music video for "Ice Cream Man" back in 2015.

Model Victoria Vanna alleges that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, along with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie's former BFF Jordyn Woods, all laughed at her and her dance moves for the video.

In the viral TikTok video, Victoria said, "As soon as I walk out, she's looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing."

CALL OUT: Kylie Jenner exposed for allegedly being rude to a model years ago in one of Tyga’s music video shoot. pic.twitter.com/0BXAalY5QA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 26, 2021

She also went on to say that the three ladies made jabs at how she was bouncing her butt as she danced for the music video.

Victoria added that Kylie Jenner and her friends, "Were just making fun of me clearly," even though she was reportedly "full-on crying."

In Tyga's music video for his song, Victoria and several other models lick ice cream cones for the scenes. They also danced around the ice cream truck.

When the model decided to get some fresh air away from the KUWTK star and her friends, she recalled seeing them come outside to her white Rolls-Royce, as if "they were following me."

As she passed them by, Victoria claimed she could hear them inside "literally pointing and laughing at me" and added, "they're still talking about me."

However, as Victoria recalls the traumatic event, she thinks that Kylie Jenner, who was 18 years old at the time, was maybe "intimated by her."

She said in the video that people already told her not to worry because she was a "b----" to everyone especially if she's out and about and even went on to claim that Tyga's friends "told me she was just intimidated." Kylie Jenner and Tyga were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2013 until 2017.

Did Kylie Jenner Bully That Model?

Shortly after Victoria Vanna's TikTok video became viral, Kylie Jenner immediately responded to the claims denying that those things didn't happen.

She commented on The Shade Room's Instagram post of the model's video, saying, "...This never happened."

In the comments section of the outlet's post, a lot of people are divided whether who to believe.

One commenter, @yung.mamii95, claimed that the Kylie Skin creator "was made insecure when she was with Tyga."

She added, "Why y'all think she bought some lips?"

Another IG user @barbiesworld310 said, "Kylie also claims she's never had plastic surgery."

@jazzy.goins said, "The way she treated Jordyn is the way she treated the girl. I believe it."

Others mentioned how Kylie Jenner already lied to Forbes about her net worth.

Some people don't believe Victoria by saying she's just using the whole thing for clout.

Meanwhile, fans are calling out for Jordyn Woods to expose her former BFF so this entire ordeal will be resolved.

