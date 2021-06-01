Floyd Mayweather faced issues before his Sunday fight against Logan Paul, and he is expected to fall even more.

Ahead of the most-awaited boxing event on Sunday, Logan Paul shared a nearly two-minute video of his preparations on his social media account.

On Twitter, the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-into-boxer gave his fans a glimpse of the training he has been taking.

"I Fight Floyd Mayweather This Sunday," he captioned the post, aiming to beat one of the world's undefeated boxers.

Some of his fans predicted that he would pull off a surprise, while others feel unconvinced that he would win the fight. But regardless of the result, experts predicted that the Sunday fight would affect Mayweather's legacy instead.

Floyd Mayweather Will LOSE Against Logan Paul

Mayweather already learned the things Paul has yet to discover. But the YouTuber successfully hit the weakest point of the veteran.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports (via Dazn), Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said that Paul managed to unleash Mayweather's anger. The emotion reportedly made the 44-year-old lose control.

"He was really p-ed. I haven't seen him that p-ed for quite some time," Ellerbe said. "It was the disrespect of snatching his hat."

Meanwhile, former world champion Carl Froch also noticed the same and warned that the fight would affect Mayweather's career.

Mayweather to Retire from Embarassment?

According to Froch, the WBC Super Straps recipient would suffer from mocker despite winning the boxing event. He explained that the possible defeat might also be enough for the boxer to leave the U.S. out of embarrassment.

"It's like me playing an old tennis player who has not played for years. I play tennis quite a lot now, but I just know I'm getting beat by the pro tennis player, who has been retired for two years because they are just too good," he compared.

Meanwhile, boxing fans also made fun of Mayweather recently soon after Manny Pacquiao announced his fight against Errol Spence. Some watchers said that while the Filipino boxer is fighting a real champ, Mayweather is out there brawling with a TikTok.

Several boxers already warned and called out Mayweather for his recent public feud and upcoming reckless event. Conor McGregor even mentioned Ellerbe and expressed how humiliating it was for the whole boxing industry.

