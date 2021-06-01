Arlene Leanore Golonka, popularly known for her appearances on "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Mayberry R.F.D." has died at 85, her niece confirmed.

According to her niece Stephanie Morton-Millstein, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actress died peacefully in her sleep on Monday in a memory care facility in West Hollywood, California

The actress has been battling Alzheimer's disease over the past years.

Arlene Golonka's Early Acting Career

According to Extra, Golonka, of Polish descent, spent the early days of her life in Chicago, Illinois. She studied acting and singing in the city before she eventually moved to New York at 19.

She also studied in NYC with acting legends such as Sanford Meisner, Uta Hagen, and Lee Strasberg.

Her career started by acting in the 1958 Broadway play titled "The Night Circus." She made her TV debut in shows like "Take Me Along" in 1959, "Come Blow Your Horn" in 1961".

In 1967, her career skyrocketed and became famous when she moved to Los Angeles, where she had a long career in TV and film. She also acted in numerous films with the great Clint Eastwood.

Her notable acting gigs were being Millie Hutchins and Millie Swanson on the popular TV series "The Andy Griffith Show" in 1967 and its spin-off "Mayberry R.F.D) until 1971.

Besides acting, she also became a voice actor in 1973 by dubbing Debbie's voice on "Speed Buggy."

She, later on, became an acting coach/teacher. Among her famous students is Halle Berry.

When asked in a 1997 interview about acting, the late actress said, "It's 97% work, and it's 3% glamour. I call it the most unglamorous glamorous business in the world... you've gotta try to stay looking young, you've gotta bleach your hair".

Fans and Family Pay Tribute

After the sad news broke, many fans paid their tribute to the late actress on social media.

"#arlenegolonka has passed away. I never met her, but she was a huge influence on my desire to be an actor. Always funny but rarely the lead. Attractive while still being goofy. A bright light. RIP to a wonderful comedian." one fan wrote on Twitter.

Sad to announce the passing of my dear friend, Arlene Golonka. A beautiful and kind human being and talented actress. You will never be forgotten 💔😪 #arlenegolonka pic.twitter.com/Y0pZELVsTO — Cary Kozlov (@ckscriberep) May 31, 2021

"My late brother Mike studied acting with her & really thought she was great, very sorry to hear this. She was wonderful in so many things" another user wrote.

Golonka was married thrice in her life but got divorced in all of the marriages.

The late actress didn't have any children, but she was survived by her sister Zorine; nieces Stephanie, Amy, Susan, Lisa, Karen, Crissy, and Debra; and nephews David and Michael.

