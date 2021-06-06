Clarence Williams III, popularly known for his roles in "The Mod Squad" and "Purple Rain", has passed away at the age of 81.

In an obituary published by Variety, the actor's management confirmed that his cause of death is colon cancer.

Williams was born on August 21, 1939. He spent his early days in New York City where he was born and raised.

As a kid, the late actor was exposed to acting and music as his father was a professional muscisian, he was also raised by his grand mother who's a singer and an actress, as well as his grand father who's a composer and pianist.

Acting History

He started his career in theatre, his debut acting gig was "Dark of the Moon" in 1957 which was directed by Vinette Caroll, he also acted in the Broadway stage by apearing on "The Great Outdoors".

One of his notable stage performances is his appearance on "Slow Dance on the Killing Ground" in 1965 which landed him a Tony nomination as well as bagging a Theatre World award.

The actor's career isn't didn't end in theatre as he is also known in the film and TV industry.

Williams played the role of Prince's father in the 1984 rock musical drama film "Purple Rain" which stars the late singer as well. Some of the films he appeared on are "The Cool World" in 1963, "Impostor" in 2001, "Lee Daniels' The Butler" in 2013, and many more.

The star is known to be one of the first Black actors to have a lead role on television. Other notable TV roles include his character Lincoln Hayes at the ABC drama "The Mod Squad" that aired from 1968 to 1973. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Cosby was the one who cast Williams on the show.

Fans and other actors paid their tributes

A lot of fans and actors had sent their deepest condolences and paid tribute to the late actor through social media.

RIP Clarence Williams III. He was AMAZING IN EVERYTHING! Please watch him in Sugar Hill, Half Baked, and Purple Rain! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/9My417vYZJ — Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) June 6, 2021

"So sad to hear about the passing of the wonderful actor #ClarenceWilliamsIII Working with him on Mystery Woman was an honor. Rest In Peace, my friend." actress and former co-star Kellie Martin wrote on Twitter.

Williams' final days

The late actor spent his last days with his family. He is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, daughter Jamey Philips, niece, grand niece, and grand nephews.

Williams was married to Gloria Foster, who's also an actress popularly known as Oracle in the film "The Matrix. They were married from 1967 to 1984. Gloria had also passed away in 2001.

