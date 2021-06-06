Rapper OTF DThang, Lil Durk's brother, has died. He was 32.

Multiple news outlets confirmed this week that OTF DThang was found dead at the S. Loomis Blvd. in Chicago. Lil Durk's brother reportedly died after he was shot in the head outside the nightclub.

Reports also disclosed that there are witnesses who saw the shooting took place. The rapper died immediately after the incident.

Meanwhile, police will still conduct an autopsy to determine the real cause of his death and how it busted him immediately.

Suspects behind the crime remain at large. No arrests have been made yet, as well.

Meanwhile, the internet started mourning over his death following the tragic news.

One Twitter user said, "N-- is just gettin on Durk y'all don't know about all the other deaths that hit close RIP CHINO RIP NUSKI RIP VON RIP DTHANG."

"Feel bad for durk, Nuski And Dthang was really otf generals. I just want them to leave the raq they life more importanT," another one added.

Lil Durk's Tragically Lost People Already

Apart from his brother, Lil Durk already saw the death of a number of his close friends.

In November 2020, a graphic viral video showed his last moments before he was shot and killed. The confrontation that happened at an Atlanta nightclub turned into a gunfire incident which led to his death.

During that time, police revealed that two groups of men exchanged gunfire as they argue with each other.

As a result, six people were shot - three of which were left behind the scene and the other 3 fled. Three of them also died after sustaining wounds, including King Von. Until now, it remains unknown who exactly shot Von.

Just last week, Lil Durk also lost his long-time friend Turn Me Up Josh. He announced the producer's passing in a Twitter post.

Turn Me Up Josh, whose real name was Joshua Samuel, signed to Winners Circle Entertainment. Since his passing, neither his entertainment nor his team already released a statement to confirm his cause of death.

Throughout his career, he established his own empire through his famous tracks including Migos' "Versace" and Drake and Lil Durk's "Laugh Now Cry Later."

Before his death, he was scheduled to release the collaboration album he made with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, titled "Voice of the Heroes."

