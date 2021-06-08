KUTWK Series Finale: Kourtney Kardashian Pours Heart Out Over Scott Disick, Accuses Kim and Khloe of 'Enabling' Ex

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reconciliation? Not a chance, it seems, if the oldest Kardashian has her way.

Even though she is one of the calmest among the sisters, Kourtney Kardashian is no longer chill about the constant push that her family is giving her to get back with Scott Disick, not that there are confirmed reports of the guy wanting her back either.

The oldest Kardashian, who is now happily dating Travis Barker, actually told her sisters how hurt she's starting to feel about how Khloe and Kim, among others, are overlooking the wrong things Scott has done unto her.

As the series finale of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" approaches - truly ending an era, fans can feel that the episode is likeliest to be one of the most explosives. A clip shows this is true, even though there is no catfight, hair-pulling, and biting that will go down (based on the short clip, anyway).

KUTWK Series Finale: Kourtney Pours Heart Out

In a clip from the highly-awaited Thursday episode, Kourtney Kardashian finally addressed the elephant in the room - her relationship with Scott Disick. After all, as some fans would say, "KUTWK" became this big in the first place because many got hooked watching Scott and Kourtney on the first season.

Last time it was reported that Kris Jenner made Kourtney uncomfortable by harping about how good it is for her to settle down with the father of her kids; this time, it was the duo comprising Kim and Khloe that are heckling their older sister about Scott.

Probably because she has had enough, Kourtney was compelled to get honest with her sisters about how frustrated she is already becoming with all the cheerleading that her own family has been giving her ex.

Kourtney Tired of Family Cheering for Scott Disick

She revealed that even though she is proud of her ex, she reiterated that there is a reason why they are not together. It also has nothing to do with the fact that they have respectively moved on with other people.

I just feel like I'm really over it with my family enabling Scott because they don't know all of the details," she explains to the KUWTK camera. "When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him."

Even though she said she could see "so many major life improvements" in Scott, this does not mean he's already welcome to waltz back in her life. Kourtney also said she is worried about Scott's lack of consistency.

Kim Kardashian, obviously baffled that her sister is actually hurt because of them, asked point back if the mother-of-three would ever say that a Scott reconciliation is a closed book and, therefore, impossible to ever happen. It feels as if Kim did not know Kourtney felt this stronger against the idea of them rooting for Scott since she never said she and Scott are impossible to get back together.

In response, Kourtney reveals, "But I don't know that it's never gonna happen."

Khloe Kardashian Apologizes to Kourtney

Khloe attempted to offer help by claiming Kourtney is just waiting for some consistency from Scott, but Kourtney clarified that this is beside the point that her sisters are simply "enabling" Scott themselves.

You guys usually agree with him, and you're like, 'Yes! Kourtney, what is she doing? Why isn't she taking it seriously? You've changed so much.," she explained. When Kim asked for clarification, Kourtney said they should be holding Scott more accountable.

Finally, an enlightened Khloe apologized. "I'm sorry you feel like that, especially from your sisters, and definitely that's not our intent at all. We will both do better, and you're right a hundred per cent," Khloe said.

