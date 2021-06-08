Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested After Allegedy Shooting Nightclub Security Guard Over Money Dispute

Pooh Shiesty

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was arrested recently after allegedly shooting a security guard in Miami, Florida.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Miami-Dade County Corrections' records show Shiesty was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon which is considered to be a felony. He is under police custody since 2PM on Tuesday.

The reported shooting happened in King of Diamonds nightclub in Miami on the early morning of May 30 where authorities were called to respond to the incident.

Witnesses of the scene told the police that the security guard was escorting the 21-year-old rapper after his performance when the shooting began between the two all of a sudden.

 According to the warrant, which was also obtained by Miami Herald, he was escorted out of the club because the security guard saw him with a gun, he then told Shiesty to hide the firearm.

The report also stated that the reason behind the shootout is dispute over money. Apparently, money had fallen from the rapper's back pocket then someone had pick up the cash which the amount was not disclosed.

One of the security guards got shot in the right ankle and was immediately brought to the hospital. When authorities came to respond, the rapper had already left the building.

Soon after the incident happened, rumors began circulating around social media that someone had stole $40,000 from Shiesty but he immediately shut down the rumors on Instagram by saying "false allegations nothing never been took from me."

Pooh was represented by his lawyers Saam Zangeneh and Bradford Cohen but they have not issued a public statement about the charges.

This is not the first time Shiesty got involved in a shooting incident. According to Miami Herald, late last year when the rapper was also arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggrevated assault with firearm, and theft. He then pleaded not guilty and was released on bond.

Pooh Shiesty rose to fame with his hit song "Back In Blood". He is signed under Gucci Mane's record label called 1017 Records.

The rapper has not publicly addressed the said shooting incident.

