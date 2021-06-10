Dubbed as the "King of YouTube," Shane Dawson made a successful career in the platform since he started uploading comedy videos in the mid-2000s. Besides the hilarious skits, he's best known for his documentary series and has collaborated with Jeffree Star for a makeup line in the past.

His career started going downhill when numerous videos of him doing black face and racial slurs surfaced around social media. Today, after almost a year of silence from YouTube, the content creator announced that he is not going to abandon his channel.

Dawson recently took to Instagram to post a picture of him and his fiancé, Ryland Adams. He gave a short life update in the caption that reads, "I know I haven't posted a video in a long time, and I promise it's not because I don't want to. I'm just trying to stay in a good mindset and be happy." he wrote. (Check out the post below)

"I promise I'm not going to abandon my channel after 15 years of creating," he continued. "Just been re-evaluating my life the last year and figuring out what I want to do with it. Life is short, and I'm grateful for every second of it," Dawson concluded.

Shawn Dawson No Longer Welcome?

Shortly after the picture was posted, "Shane Dawson" trended on Twitter, and users are venting out their disappointment with the YouTuber.

"Literally no one wants him back" one user wrote

I can’t believe Shane Dawson is taking advantage of his young audience. They don’t understand the severity of what he did. So they’re supporting him. He’s a pedophile, a racist, and has made multiple inappropriate jokes with his pets. He shouldn’t be an influencer. — 𝒜𝓃𝓎𝒶⁷ ⟭⟬ 🧈 (@taetaesrosey) June 10, 2021

"He made inappropriate jokes towards a minor, admitted to watching child p***, has done black face multiple times, and has made inappropriate jokes WITH his pets. People make mistakes but not these. This sh*t isn't normal. He shouldn't be an influencer." another user tweeted.

Despite receiving backlash over his post, a lot of fans stood by with his decision.

"I know many people hate Shane Dawson for his disgusting past, but like, he helped so many people and kids through tough times. He made so many people laugh. I just truly hope he learned his lesson and gets the help he deserves." a user wrote.

Shane Dawson Dubbed as "Karmageddon"

Dubbed as "Karmageddon," Dawson's downfall was heavily covered by the media. According to Insider, it all began when he called out James Charles and other beauty moguls from the YouTube community.

He received significant backlash from fans around the internet, and people accused him of profiting off the beauty community as he started collaborating with Jeffree Star.

Following this, numerous video compilations of him resurfaced, including making inappropriate jokes about his cat, black face, using racial slurs, and sexualizing children that include Willow Smith.

The Smiths then reacted to the distasteful video of Shane pretending to masturbate in front of Willow's poster in 2010. Both Jada and Jaden took to Twitter to express their disgust with the situation.

The drama is not yet over at the time as Tati Westbrook, a beauty YouTuber popularly known from "Dramageddon," added gas to the fire by posting a bombshell video where she claimed that both Shane and Jeffree manipulated her into posting "Bye Sister"- the video that almost ended James Charles' career.

Shane then posted a video titled "Taking Accountability," where he described his side of the story and apologizing because of his wrongdoings. The said the video is his last content ever since it was posted.

Shane Dawson has not commented on the recent backlash that he received following his Instagram post.

