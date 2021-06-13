BTS 8th Anniversary 'Muster Sowoozoo': Fans Went Wild Over These Lyric Changes On Stage

BTS Celebrates 8th Anniversary With 'Muster Sowoozoo,' Fans Went Wild Over These Lyric Changes On Stage

Korean boy band BTS marked the 8th Anniversary of their debut by performing in Seoul in a live concert as fans watch virtually on July 13-14.

The National News reported, the hashtag "#BTS8thAnniversary" began trending on Twitter over the weekend as fans shared messages to the boys and their excitement for the concert.  

The group performed their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 tracks "Dynamite," "Life Goes On," and "Butter." They entered the stage with colorful outfits filling the galaxy-like stage and the boys had fun during the entire show.

Yet, even though it is only the first day, fans are in awe over some of the group's changes on one song on their setlist.

They held a segment in the concert where the group looked back over their splendid memories during their debut. As they talked about their hardships before they became popular, they performed the song "Moving On."

Fans Go Emotional Over BTS' "Moving On" Performance During "Muster Sowoozoo" Day 1

The 2015 song originally speaks on their lives going through their journey as BTS. Just as they mention about "moving" from their old dorm, in the concert, BTS' RM goes:

It has always been a knack for the leader himself to do on-the-spot lyric changes during concerts. The fans even considered this the most impactful yet addressing the pandemic cancelling their 2020 tours.

Fans expressed shock overhearing the new lyrics that RM mentioned over the microphone, live-tweeting while the concert is ongoing.

Some have also expressed confusion if they heard it right as the group leader changed the lyrics after the song ends.

RM also expressed his gratitude over the years by changing the lyrics again from "3 years" to "8 years."


BTS Performs "Fire," "Fly To My Room," "IDOL," "Daechwita," And More!

Just as the fans are excited to see them on stage once again performing their songs, the fans were right over the hints revealed in their official online community.

Elite Daily said ARMYs decoded they would perform "Fire," "So What," "Dis-ease," "Mikrokosmos," and "Not Today," and they are right!

Even though they already have the songs in mind, many iconic performances left the fans impressed by the whole virtual concert.

There are a few more hours left to see Day 2 for "BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo," you can get your ticket and watch the boys perform on stage here.

