Safaree Samuels Takes Legal Action To Witness Ex Erica Mena Give Birth To Their Baby

'Love and Hip Hop' star, and rapper Safaree Samuels is making sure he's one step ahead of his estranged wife Erica Mena as he files legal documents in court that permit him to witness his new child's birth.

According to the legal documents, Safaree is afraid that Erica won't allow him to be present during the birth of their baby.

The documents stated that he's making it clear that he will be there when Mena gives birth, but he doesn't have an assurance due to their ongoing divorce, and the only way for him to do so is by filing in court.

Although the outlet did not mention what kind of documents he filed, it is believed that the court will force Mena to let him be in the hospital. Erica Mena is due to give birth in July.

The couple had a child together named "Safire Majesty," and Safaree was there when she was born. According to the news outlet, Samuels thinks it's best for him to see his new child being born to bond with his kid immediately.

Erica Mena reacts to "Being Dragged" by Media

After the news broke out, Erica did not remain silent as she took to Instagram stories to vent her frustration.

Although the reality TV star did not mention the exact issue about this short statement, she said that the media are dragging her.

"Here I go getting dragged in the media and non of y'all know the real story," Mena wrote. "Let me be pregnant and get through this time in peace." she concluded with a prayer hands emoji.

Safaree, on the other hand, did not react to the situation publicly.

Child custody and divorce updates

As we previously reported, Erica wants primary physical custody of their children, meaning Samuels will not be involved with his kids once the divorce is finalized. Safaree then hit back and rejected his estranged wife's request.

The "Love & Hip Hop" star laid down his terms and said that he wants joint custody for him to have a say in parenting decisions for their children. He also wants his visitation to be "uninterrupted" and "consistent."

Samuels then left it to the court to decide the future of their child custody.

In early reports, Erica files divorce from ex Safaree Samuels while she's pregnant. The reason behind their parting ways is because their relationship is "irrevitably broken," and there's "no hope in reconciliation."

