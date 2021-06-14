Lindsay Lohan Can Revive Career Like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Analysts Say

Some analysts believe that Lindsay Lohan can genuinely make a comeback, even though her career was almost destroyed by events that transpired in her life. Analysts claimed that if Britney Spears can do it, then she could, too.

At one point, Lindsay Lohan is always on the news - almost 24/7. The thing is, most of this news indeed turned negative and practically destroyed her career.

It can be recalled that in an era earlier than TikTok and whatnot, there wasn't a day that the former child star is not part of a day's headlines. This is why, for years, Lohan strived to keep out of the spotlight, making the decision to even get away to as far from Tinseltown as possible.

This does not mean she just vanished, though. She still kept herself busy and would still sometimes make news, but no longer at the rate in the past.

This might change in 2022. The "Mean Girl" actress, 34, will make her return to acting next year in a Netflix holiday rom-com.

Some observers and analysts could not believe she's returning or even wanted to return in the first place. She's already living a swell life in Dubai with her long-time banker boyfriend and even own her lifestyle business. She's made.

Not only that, she also owns a slew of eponymous clubs in Greece and a new passion for "NFTs" - non-fungible tokens - wherein exclusive pieces of art are being sold digitally. It's a lucrative business since it can drive in millions of dollars.

Some analysts, however, think it's just right for Lohan to return now. For them, the timing is perfect because the generation today is kinder to women, including young stars, than the generations in the past.

As reported by Page Six, women who were treated poorly by the press 20 years ago - including but not limited to Britney Spears and Paris Hilton are now perceived in a more compassionate light. Fans are more understanding that being a female star is not easy. Moreover, this is the era wherein rude press people are no longer tolerated.

People are also more aware of mental health issues and how people who look fine on the outside, as many celebrities certainly would, can be struggling deeply on the inside.

This is why analysts claimed that doing a Netflix movie can be Lohan's ticket way back in Hollywood.

The movie, described as comparable to Goldie Hawn's 1987 comedy "Overboard," is set for a 2022 holiday viewing.

Lohan's role is that of a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" who would figure into a skating accident that would cause her to suffer amnesia. While in this delicate situation, Lohan's character will find "herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."

