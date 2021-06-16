It seems like Travis Scott confirmed that he and his ex, Kylie Jenner, are doing more than just co-parenting to their daughter Stormi Webster as the rapper calls the "KUWTK" star his "wifey" during his speech.

The "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" hitmaker attended the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit, held in The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, together with his ex-girlfriend and daughter.

The happy family dazzles in their chic outfits as they walk the red carpet with all smiles waving to fans and the press.

As the rapper concludes his emotional speech, he gave a heartwarming shoutout to his family by saying, "Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you."

Even though the cameras were not focused on them the whole time, a source revealed to People that the power couple was "being very sweet and cute together" behind the scenes. They were also caught holding hands and "seemed fully back on."

Jenner had also shared a sweet photo of her and the rapper via Instagram with the caption "24 hours in NYC" (check out the photo below)

Scott was one of the event's high-profile honorees alongside other talented people in the field of creatives such as Jeff Gennette, Carrie Mae Weems, and more.

According to Billboard, this year's lineup of creatives was honored for their contributions to design, arts, entrepreneurship, and more. Past honorees include Rihanna and Solange.

Fans are happy with the reconciliation

Following the event, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement as the two are possibly back together.

"This is co cute. Goals." one fan wrote.

"bb Stormi needs a complete family to raise her, not in a fake way but they both love each other! Happy for u guys!!" another fan wrote with a heart emoji.

Not the first time the two were seen publicly

As we previously reported, Jenner flew all the way from Los Angeles to Miami to celebrate Scott's 29th birthday. The two were seen cuddling and having fun on the dance floor all night.

Scott and Jenner have a three-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster and have been co-parenting since they broke up in 2019.

The two have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2017.

