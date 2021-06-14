Rebel Wilson Reveals New Body For Movie “Senior Year,” Netizens Claim Actress Undergo Weight Loss Surgery

Rebel Wilson impressed fans with her massive weight loss throughout 2020. Now, she's set to star in the upcoming movie, "Senior Year."

The Hollywood star has noticeably shed quite a few pounds on social media. However, some also believe Wilson did not do it naturally. Instead, she had the help of surgery.

However, according to The Sun, the 41-Year old "Pitch Perfect" star has been very open about her weight loss journey. Adding to that, she did not undergo surgery.

Rebel, who set a goal weight of 165 pounds, previously explained that she had to cut out "sugar and junk food" for her diet and begin working out more frequently.

She took a break working for the big screen to focus on her "Year of Health" 2020. And the secret behind her weight loss journey was following the Mayr Method.

Rebel Wilson On Her Weight Loss Through High-Tech Treatments And Daily Habits

Just as reported before, she regrets not trying to lose weight in her 30s. "But everybody's journey is different, and it's not a race or competition," Wilson stated in an interview.

"I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that's something I've always struggled with," she also added as she mentions her weight loss journey on Instagram.

The comedian also explains her access to "high-tech treatments." However, she said it was still the little difference she does every day that creates a more significant change.

She gave walking in a park as an example, "Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that'll improve their lives."

Rebel Wilson To Star On "Senior Year" Coming On Netflix In 2022

"Pitch Perfect" alum is already back on screen, as Rebel Wilson stepped out in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 11.

Have her 60-pound weight loss and transformation on display, makes others inspired online.

In the upcoming flick "Senior Year," Hollywood Life reports that Rebel will become a cheerleader who woke up from a 20-year coma. She goes back to high school in the hopes of regaining her prom queen title.

Rebel also rocked a fresh blowout, wearing Daisy Duke shorts on set. She later shared on Instagram a sneak on the set, looking at scenes through film monitors, where she wore a prom queen crown.

The film will also star "Clueless" star Alicia Silverstone, Angourie Rice, Chris Parnell, and "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley.

