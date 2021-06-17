Amelia Hamlin's birthday celebration will apparently last for the whole month of June as the celebrity flaunts her boyfriend's luxurious gifts.

Among all the presents that she has received, a unique accessory from her beau moved her to tears.

Based on the article by People, the birthday celebration was held at the Papi Steak restaurant, where they had dinner before heading to LIV nightclub.

Decked in all gold, Hamlin is recorded holding hands with Scott and wearing a shimmery two-piece crop top and mini skirt.

The freshly turned 20-Year old girlfriend perfectly matches the gift she was given.

Hamlin also posted the special moment on her Instagram stories.

The post showed Disick putting the gold cross necklace around Amelia as the birthday girl got teary-eyed.

A few tears slip as the actress gives her boyfriend a thank you kiss on the lips while wearing the diamond-embellished necklace.

Scott Disick Spends $57,000 Cryptocurrency Buying Helmut Newton Vintage Photo

The KUWTK star is obsessed with gifting his newly twenty-year-old lover extravagant gifts, including his most recent one.

TMZ reports that Disick gifted Hamlin a signed Helmut Newton print from the photographer himself.

The artwork is a Saddle II, vintage silver gelatin print, and was featured in a 1976 Paris collection.

Amelia's beau confirms to have purchased the provocative piece using EthereumPay's $EPAY Cryptocurrency.

It was bought from a pop-up store of the ArtLife Gallery in Miami, Florida, and is estimated to be worth around $57,000.

The founder of ArtLife Gallery- Avery Andon, shares that Scott had "wanted something timeless" to give Amelia Hamlin.

Amelia Hamlin Claims Scott Disick is the "Light of her Life" in Her Instagram Post Greeting Her 38-year-old Boyfriend

According to this article, the celebrity had posted a dedication for her lover during his birthday in May.

"Happy birthday my love. You light up my life and make my world a better place. I can't image what I would do without you," the actress says in the post's caption.

Amelia also bought the reality TV star a brand new Harley Davidson, which Disick couldn't help but boast about on social media.

The two started dating in October 2020.

