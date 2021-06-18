Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott May Reconcile But Not Marry - But Why?

Media personality and makeup guru Kylie Jenner opened up about her marriage plans with Travis Scott on the reality show's reunion special.

In Touch Weekly reported that Jenner is "not thinking about marriage" on the highly anticipated "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion Thursday.

"But, I'd like to get married one day," the 23-year-old told Andy Cohen during a sit-down discussion with mom Kris and sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall.

An insider from the news outlet said that the parents, who split in October 2019, were "giving their relationship another shot."

They also added that the pair were "seeing where it leads."

Despite the ups and downs of their relationship, "neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together," the source noted.

The 23-Year old also claimed that she would "be open to having another baby with Travis if it works out," a separate source previously told In Touch just when "the time is right."

Newly Reconciled Couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Seen At Parsons Benefit Gala

Page Six reported that the show aired days after she flew to New York to support Travis Scott at the Parsons Benefit Gala with their daughter, Stormi Webster.

It is also where the 29-year-old rapper was being honored at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit.

Jenner also shared shots of the vintage Jean-Paul Gaultier dress she wore on Instagram, along with a photo with Scott which made fans speculate on their rekindled romance.

At the end of the rapper's acceptance speech, he gave Kylie and their 3-Year old baby recognition. "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," Travis said.

The makeup mogul has not yet made a public statement on the matter

Though she did shoot down the notion that the two were in an open relationship in May.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Goes Viral For Having 'Spaghetti Fingers' In a Sexy SKIMS Commercial [VIDEO]

Kylie And Travis On Their 3-Year Old Daughter Stormi During "Breakup"

Just as Jenner and Scott broke up in 2019, the two continue to co-parent their daughter Stormi.

"Fatherhood just be like, I don't live for myself anymore," Scott told i-D Magazine in February.

"I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it's like ... I love that."

E! confirmed the report of them reconciling but noted that they are "not living together at this point" as the two are being conscious.

A source close to the couple explained that they "still have separate houses and are not living together,"

To add, they are "romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed."

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Weird Out Fans As They Post a Picture of Drummer's Blood

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles