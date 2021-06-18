Chris Harrison Cancelled? Not Really, As He Allegedly Was 'Rewarded' To Leave 'Bachelor' Nation

Chris Harrison may be out of a job right now, as he had to leave his stint as the host of "Bachelor," but he's reportedly richer by $9 million.

The host is reportedly paid that huge amount, so he would leave the show.

The host reportedly left the show now with "roughly $10 million - a combination of a $9 million exit settlement, plus remaining contractual fees - upon leaving the job he held since 2002," reports Variety. The host is yet to comment if this is true.

For some, that amount is just sick, considering the reason why he had to leave was because of his alleged unacceptable racist behavior.

Chris Harrison got paid Millions of dollars to leave a franchise he aged out of years ago. Mike Liddell gets to be a white man and spread lies while still being a multi millionaire. How are they canceled? — Complydees (@brosif0825) June 15, 2021

It can be remembered that he defended a contestant in Season 25, Rachel Kirkconnel, for having gone into an "Old South"/antebellum-themed party in college.

"I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago, that's it," said Harrison to Rachael Lindsay of Extra. "My guess? These girls got dressed up and went to a party, and had a great time. They were 18 years old. Now, does that make it OK? I don't know Rachel, you tell me. Where is this lens were holding up, and was that lens available, and were we all looking through it in 2018? I don't know."

ALSO READ: Rihanna, Meadow Walker in 'F10'? Singer and Paul Walker's Daughter Considered Perfect 'Fast and Furious' Cast

He added that he is not really defending the contestant or downplaying the horrors of an antebellum-themed party, but he said he is alarmed by all the hate that Rachael was getting. He believed that these critics were already bordering on being the "judge, jury, [and] executioner" of the contestant's life. He also could not take the fact that people are tearing the girl into pieces for what she did when she was so much younger.

Many thought that it was tone-deaf of him to think that, let alone say that on national television.

There were also some who were shocked, since Harrison was already with the franchise for two decades, almost. Some did not think what he said warranted his removal. Former Bachelorette contestant, Mike Johnson implied he is one of the people who could look past what Chris said.

"Chris Harrison, I've said it once, I'll say it again, he lives in Austin, I live in Austin. Let's go have a barbecue," he shared on the June 8 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "I think that for the people saying, 'I won't watch the show because of this or that reason,' like, change can be a good thing. The young man was there for 19 years, he did a great job."

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Reconciliation Circus Makes Jennifer Garner Want To Stay Far Away





See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles