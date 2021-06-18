Chrissy Teigen lost her composure as she defended herself from Michael Costello's bullying claims.

On Friday, Teigen took her disappointment on Twitter and addressed Costello's allegations against her. The fashion designer reportedly received downgrading messages from the model that caused him to suffer from suicidal thoughts.

Costello particularly mentioned that the incident happened in 2014 and shared screenshots to prove it.

However, Teigen and his legal team found inconsistencies in his claims, alleging that the fashion mogul faked them.

"No idea what the f- michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn't at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm's were, & now claims to have emails that don't exist," she captioned her another lengthy post.

On the attached images, her team defended the model against Costello. While Teigen sent messages to some celebrities to encourage self-harm, she firmly said that she never treated Costello the same way.

John Legend's wife also believes that she and the fashion designer had a friendly relationship for several years until the news came out. The same statement noted that Costello has been leaving friendly comments on Teigen's social media accounts - all of which were posted following the bullying claims.

She then threatened to launch a lawsuit and bring the matter to the court if it would go further.

At the end of the statement, the representative said that Teigen has the right to set the records straight and defend herself. She then wished for this false incident to be a time for everyone's honest reflection.

What Michael Costello Said Against Chrissy Teigen

Costello's bombshell claims came after Teigen issued an apology to Courteney Stodden who outed the truth first.

The fashion designer said that he never received an apology from the 35-year-old TV personality who insulted and threatened him. On his Instagram account, he revealed that Teigen threatened to end his career.

"I didn't want to do this, but I can not be happy until I speak my mind. I need to heal and in order for me to do that I must reveal what I've been going through," he wrote. "I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed, and have thoughts of suicide."

Meanwhile, Costello immediately tasted his own medicine after Leona Lewis spoke up against him over the "awkward and uncomfortable" fitting with him. She alleged that the fashion model abandoned him in one of her shows in 2014.

