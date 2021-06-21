Tristan Thompson 'Cheated' on Khloe Kardashian for the Nth Time, Amid Shaky Reconciliation Status?

Khloe Kardashian is presently being reported as having taken Tristan Thompson back. Some reports are even claiming she's thinking about having a second baby with him.

But a new report emerged to detail how Thompson seems to find it impossible not to keep cheating on the reality star. While their reconciliation status is unclear - some sources said they actually just broken up once more a few weeks back.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Broke Up Again

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up a few weeks ago, according to Page Six. Said friends of the couple are the ones who shared this tidbit to the outlet.

But they were also quick to clarify that the split this time is more amicable than ever, with them agreeing it would just be best to be co-parents to their daughter True, 3.

"They're getting along. There is no drama," a source said. "Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting," this source explained.

READ ALSO: Is Alex Rodriguez Getting Back at Jennifer Lopez By Dating Ben Affleck's Ex, Lindsay Shookus?

Page Six reported exclusively about this breakup after Daily Mail UK reported how Tristan cheated on Khloe once more, even though he is very well aware that Khloe is already finding it hard to accept him back in her life.

Tristan Cannot Help It But Cheat On Her?

According to Daily Mail UK, the NBA star was allegedly spotted entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party. They spent around 30 minutes in that room before Tristan emerged looking "disheveled" and letting everyone who saw him think the natural.

"Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up," the insider claimed. "He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier - she's always out and about at parties."

After he came out of the room looking like he did and sent people talking, he eventually left at around 4 in the morning with his entourage.

This party allegedly happened just a day after he and Khloe had lunch with their daughter True.

Page Six tried to get some comments to no avail.

But Khloe Just Said They Are Back Together?

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life just reported that for the first time ever, Khloe Kardashian herself flat-out admitted that she's back together with Tristan Thompson, which she knew fans would hear since she said this during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. She even said she has forgiven Jordyn Woods!

Before everything became confusing to think about, it must be noted that the reunion episode was filmed in April 2021.

ALSO READ: Nicolas Cage Heartbreak: Actor's Mother Died, Cause of Death Tragic

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles