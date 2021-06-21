Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy: Guest Host’s SHOCKING Ratings Unveiled

Mayim Bialik has received a lot of love from viewers for being the "Jeopardy!" guest host from May 31 until Jun. 11.

Best known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS show "The Big Bang Theory," Mayim is the only second woman to have guest-hosted the iconic game show.

After being introduced on the show, she even said, "I was raised in a very creative and academic family. but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience."

"I so appreciate that Jeopardy! is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Ratings - Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik is doing great! Smart, controlled and confident. One of the best cohosts by far. #Jeopardy — Rhonda W. (@Rhonda_W88) May 31, 2021

The ratings for Mayim Bialik's "Jeopardy!" stint have been revealed so far, and those who loved watching the author-actress on the lectern will undoubtedly be surprised with the numbers.

As of writing, there have been ten celebrity "Jeopardy" guest hosts, and several news outlets have already rounded up the audience ratings received as each of them had their turn leading the well-loved TV game show.

While some fans may not be surprised to find out that episodes featuring "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings takes the top spot, others will be surprised how Mayim Bialik, who has received endless compliments for her performance, landed the very bottom.

According to The Wrap, while Ken Jennings is rated a 6, Mayim Bialik is rated 4.9.

Between them are Mike Richards (5.9), Aaron Rodgers (5.6), Katie Couric (5.5), Bill Whitaker (5.2), Buss Cohen (5.1), Dr. Oz (5.1), and Anderson Cooper (5.0).

'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Ratings Considerations

Despite the numbers, it is still worth noting that the numbers are not perfect, and it's also important to consider factors when looking at the average rating rankings.

For example, award shows, media coverage of each guest host, breaking news events, TV specials, summer weather (that could make people leave their TV), and other factors may have skewed the rankings in any way.

Many people believe that Ken Jennings's ratings were high because he was the first guest host and the first episode without Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020.

If "Jeopardy!" executives will reference the numbers to determine who will become the show's permanent host, Ken Jennings has a perfect shot at being offered the position.

However, the entire guest list host for "Jeopardy!" still has a long way to go. After Savannah Guthrie, she will be followed by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, then George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

