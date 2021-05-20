Finally Confirmed: Here’s Everything We Know About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Relationship

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna finally confirmed dating, and here are some of the things you should know more about how they started.

The couple's love story has been at the top of everyone's 'Celeb Mysteries to Solve' list since January 2020, when articles like the one published by The Sun began surfacing about their rumored relationship.

During that time, the founder of Fenty Beauty had just broken up with billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, her long-term boyfriend of 3 years. Months pass by with still no official confirmation from either of them, as we know Rihanna's tendency to keep her love life private.

However, the launch of Fenty Beauty's skincare brand in August 2020 had people talking about the dating speculations once again due to the rapper's primary role as the male model for Fenty Skin alongside- you guessed it! Rih herself.

Finally, The people confirmed the duo's relationship in November. The two were photographed by TMZ, spending time together on a catamaran cruise, holding hands, and snuggling in Barbados during the holidays with Rihanna's close friends and family.

A$AP Rocky Describes Rihanna: "She's the love of my life."

Now onto more recent sightings of the couple was just last April. The two were seen by paparazzi and fans after their date one April, sporting matching leather outfits and looking fashionably cozy and in love. When asked by GQ the status of their romance, the musician was quick to confirm their relationship, stating that Rihanna is "the love of my life." A$AP described his relationship with Rihanna as "So much better" and pertains as "the One" and "My lady."

Rocky appears to have fully committed to his relationship with Rihanna as he confidently says: "I think when you know, you know." When asked if he's prepared to become a father, the answer is "If that's in my destiny, absolutely," the rapper is open and casual when he follows it up a little later with, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

READ ALSO: Inseparable! Rihanna Truly In Love With A$AP Rocky

The friends-to-lovers celebrity story that everyone has been dying to get to know more about

The friends-to-lovers trope is very evident in the dynamic duo's story as we look back to past articles about them, with their very first appearance together in September 2012 during their collab performance on MTV's Video Music Awards in Staples Centre. And fast-forwarding into a year when Rihanna starred as a cameo in A$AP's Fashion Killa MV while the latter came as the supporting act for her Diamonds tour.

Talk about being a supportive best friend, Mr. Rocky was also a part of Rihanna's guestlist for her annual Diamond Ball in 2019, supporting her Clara Lionel Foundation. Lastly, the two were spotted attending events together through the years, like the 2018 Louis Vuitton Show in Paris and the 2019 British Fashion Council's Fashion Award in London, where the Fenty CEO was awarded the Urban Luxe Award.

READ MORE: Grammy Awards 2021: Where Is Rihanna? Where's Her Album?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles