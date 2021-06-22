Rachel Zegler as New 'Snow White' Draws Criticisms Over Disturbing Past Tweets

After confirming her first breakout role as Maria for Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," Rachel Zegler appears to be taking her next significant part for the live-action of "Snow White."

Deadline reported from a source that Rachel Zegler will act as "Snow White" in Disney's live-action adaptation of the film, which started it all for its legendary slate of animated features.

They also reported that after several months of searching for the right person to act as Disney's first princesses, the 20-year-old rising star has officially been tapped for the leading role.

The new movie starring Zegler will start shooting in 2022 with Marc Webb as the director, and Marc Platt will become the producer.

Twitter Users Calls Out Rachel Zegler For Past Tweets Claiming She Does Not Deserve The Role

However, netizens online have spoken on whether Rachel Zegler deserves the role due to past tweets the actress posted online.

Referring to the tweet made with a username @Dataracer117, listing down the things Rachel Zegler did over the past months.

This is who Disney cast to play Snow White. Rachel Zegler says:



•Cancel Jeremy Renner calling him a transphobic racist.



•Deplatform JK Rowling & encourage violence towards her.



•Bullying of Gina Carano over pronouns.



•Says all conservatives are racist white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/ypekSIBr8F — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) June 22, 2021

One of which is calling out transphobic, sexist, and racist people online.

She also wants to deplatform J.K. Rowling back when she was the talk of the town in 2020-seeming like a trans protector to the eyes of the people.

Yet, many people have taken the main tweet calling out Zegler, which many people found too much for a Disney actor.

Why do they keep hiring people like her? — Lamoroso (@lamoroso77) June 22, 2021

Of course, there will also be many people who will take the opposition from the post.

Seems like a great person to hire :)) — VenoM (@_thisisvenom) June 23, 2021



These people also supported the newest "Snow White," which did the right thing initially, and there is nothing to worry about the new actress.

This gives me another reason why I'll continue to boycott Disney. — Jagger_Froid @ Blaster Master Zero 3 HYPE (@Jagger_Fr0id2) June 23, 2021



The Live-Action For "Snow White" Director Marc Webb In Talks Of Casting Rachel Zegler

Aside from being a part of the "West Side Story," she also recently joined the cast of the "Shazam" sequel, "Fury of the Gods."

Webb and studio executives had been meeting with a talent for several months for the role of Snow White.

And yet, Zegler's auditions impressed everyone, insiders say, adding a factor from her performance in "West Side Story" that blew away the staff watching her.

In the end, this helped push the decision for Rachel Zegler to become the title lead of the film.

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," Webb said.

"Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

According to this article, Zegler is not that well known now but, by the time she starts filming, that would likely change.

This film will expand from its original as it will feature brand new music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are the people behind "La La Land," "The Greatest Showman," and "Dear Evan Hansen."

