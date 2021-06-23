John McAfee Dead: Lawyer Reveals Horrific Cause of Death Inside a Spanish Prison Cell

Eccentric antivirus software company founder John McAfee, whose life was made into a documentary, reportedly committed suicide while in his prison cell in Barcelona, Spain.

His death came at such an untimely moment, especially since Spain's National Court just approved his extradition to the United States, where he would be facing his criminal tax evasion charges.

It is the Spanish newspaper El Mundo first reported that the 75-year-old McAfee was dead, with information from the Catalan Justice Department. According to McAfee's lawyer, he reportedly hanged himself.

There were attempts to save him from his alleged killing of himself. According to El Mundo, citing the Catalan Justice Department, the prison's medical professionals tried to resuscitate him, to no avail.

At the time, McAfee was being held at the Brians 2 prison in Catalunya.

It can be remembered that he was arrested back in October 2020 while at the international airport in Barcelona. He was charged with several tax evasion crimes, all of which are presently pending in a federal court in Tennessee.

Since his arrest up to his alleged suicide, he was in a jail in Spain.

Based on the indictment, McAfee earned millions of dollars in profits after he promoted cryptocurrencies, engaged in consulting work, and participated in certain speaking engagements. He also made great money selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. However, despite his massive income, he failed to file tax returns, which is criminal.

"From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources," the U.S. Justice Department said in October.

This was not his first brush with the law.

It can be recalled that back in 2012, he was detained for the alleged death of his neighbor. It was while in detention that he sold life rights for a documentary to be made to Future Media.

"My most heartfelt thank you goes to Impact Future Media and Cartoon Monkey Studio," McAfee said in a statement issued by the Canadian-based producer. "Their dedication to the truth is very uncommon in the world we live in today. I am now, and will always be, grateful to their organizations," he added.

