Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Mama Cash-Strapped, Plans To Do THIS Just After Court Ruling

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama, Kimberly Alexander, is getting ready to pay the basketball star after the court's ruling.

Kimberly claimed that the Boston Celtics player father her five-year-old child.

However, it seems like the court is ruling in Tristan's favor because he has been awarded over $52,000 in his libel lawsuit against the Instagram model.

Now, Kimberly is about to cough up a lot of dough, as the money she needs to pay is a massive amount.

But not to worry as she reportedly has a plan to help her gain the money she needs.

According to TMZ, Kimberly Alexander is hosting an upcoming event at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club New York.

Per the club, her appearance fee might just be enough to pay the amount she owes Tristan Thompson.

Kimberly's hosting duties on July 1 will not only include strip dancing but there will also be photo ops and meet and greets, according to the outlet.

She's also going to share the stage with adult film entertainer Alexis Monroe, as well as other strippers.

Larry Flynt's is also promising the guests that Kimberly will be giving those who purchased tickets the "royal treatment," which includes bottle service, as well as private dances.

Last year, Tristan Thompson, who is Khloe Kardashian's on-again, off-again boyfriend, sued Kimberly for libel after claiming her allegations about fathering a child hurt his reputation and cost him several endorsements deals.

Even before the decision, it was already reported by different news outlets that the court was leaning toward awarding Tristan a massive chunk of cash.

But E! News confirmed that the damages and costs conditional default judgment was issued early this week.

Tristan Thompson v. Kimberly Alexander

Tristan Thompson already agreed to take a DNA test in May of last year which resulted in a negative result.

But Kimberly Alexander continued to level accusations at him, so he decided to sue her.

Kardashian lawyer Marty Singer said after the DNA test determined that the child was not Tristan's, "Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child's father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, 'neglecting' and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth."

The lawsuit didn't stop Kimberly that she even made claims about Khloe Kardashian, which resulted in the Good American co-founder sending the IG personality a cease-and-desist after allegedly faking DMs from the KUWTK star.

Though Tristan won the lawsuit, neither he nor Khloe commented on the judgment.

