Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Selfish' Son? Estranged Father Complained of Lack of Financial Support in a Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine's estranged father is in a dire situation right now. He is allegedly homeless and upset that he has to be, when his son could be supporting him financially.

Daniel Hernandez, who has the same birth name as his famous son, shared just how angry he is at his son in a video footage that Page Six was able to obtain.

According to him, he has to deal with the harrowing experience of living in a homeless shelter for two years now, despite his son's flourishing music career.

"Because I don't have an apartment, he doesn't know that I'm in the shelter," Hernandez, 60, said. "Now he's going to know I've been here for, what, two years already?"

Hernandez shared that his son, from whom he's been estranged for more than a decade, has never reached out to help him out with his financial woes, even though Tekashi 6ix9ine was being generous with everyone else.

"You think he'd come hook me up with something," he said. "He's been giving money to other people. ... He gives money to everybody. 'Here, here, here.'"

Hernandez previously made headlines when he suddenly appeared at the "Gooba" rapper's sentencing in December 2019.

At the time, Tekashi pleaded guilty to various crimes in association with his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Regretting Going Against Family Over Conservatorship Abuse Claims? The Truth

While in court, the concerned father requested multiple times to speak about his son but the court could not grant him his requests.

"It's way too late to show and speak on his behalf. You squandered that right many years ago," the judge said at the sentencing.

Instead of feeling elated or touched that his father was there Tekashi himself was incredulous that his father would show up and attempt to "help" him. He revealed that he knew this was his father's attempts at attention.

"I took one glance - I see my biological father. I haven't seen him since the third grade," Tekashi, now 25, said after that court hearing. "I don't even know if this is a f-kin' joke, everything I go through," he added.

Tekashi did not have the opportunity to meet his dad until he was 9, and even then, their relationship was brief and did not blossom.

An attorney for the "Gotti" rapper revealed that Tekashi's mother, Natividad Perez-Hernandez, allegedly caught the dad shooting up heroin in the bathroom and did not want him around her and Tekashi; thereby, kicking him out.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres 'Better Off' Without 'The Ellen DeGeneres' Show'?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles