Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne Again: DC Fans Lose Minds Over 'The Flash' First Glimpse

Michael Keaton as Older Bruce Wayne Made DC Fans Lose Their Minds On First Glimpse of 'The Flash'

As low-quality images of Michael Keaton surface on Twitter, the original Batman fans are quick to share their excitement over his appearance on "The Flash."

One of them is film critic Chris Evangelista, who expressed his love for Keaton as "a lifeless, motionless weirdo" during his time as Bruce Wayne.

Another fan emphasized how the actor's older appearance does not hinder his images as Batman whenever he sports a specific haircut.

Rachel Leishman also voiced her opinion in her tweet, which she captioned, "EVERYONE SHUT UP THERES A PICTURE OF MICHAEL KEATON AS BRUCE WAYNE AGAIN."


"The Secret Life of Pets" and "Minions" screenwriter Brian Lynch tweeted, "We have Keaton. Repeat: we have Keaton."

 
GQ Magazine senior editor Frazier Tharpe II and Spurs' Digital Journalist, Jeff G Spurs Zone also made their thoughts known through their quote tweets of the goat emoji and "And there he is... Keaton Batman.," respectively.

Michael Keaton Confesses to Almost Turning Down the Role of Batman

Directory Andy Muschietti has been keeping fans on their toes by spamming their Instagram feed with teasers.

These teasers included the legendary Batman suit that belonged to Michael Keaton, confirmed to be part of 'The Flash' cast.

However, sources reported that the actor almost passed up the opportunity to become one of DC's multiverse Batmen.

The seasoned actor claimed that one of the reasons he was hesitant to accept the role was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keaton informed Deadline about also being committed to other projects, "... I'm so fortunate and blessed, I got so much going on now. I'm really into work right now."

It seems like everything worked out as director Muschietti has successfully convinced everyone's favorite Batman to return.

'The Flash' Filming Set Purposely Leaked for Promotions?

Allegedly leaked pictures from the filming site of 'The Flash' in London showing the upcoming film's final cast caused a buzz in the DC community.

According to this article, the behind-the-scenes images of Sasha Calle sporting her Supergirl suit are coincidentally released to the public the same day the cameras spot Bruce Wayne.

The majority of the cast were spotted filming for the same scene earlier today as stolen photographs of Ezra Miller and Kiersey Clemons also became a trending topic.

Anticipate "Keaton Batman" in theaters near you on November 4, 2022.

