Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran Talk About Their Daughters: 'Definitely a Struggle'

Prince Harry told Ed Sheeran that being a father to two kids is definitely a struggle. Prince Harry, presently in the UK, surprised sick children when he paid a visit to WellChild Awards.

The event celebrates inspirational youth who have the misfortune of suffering from serious illnesses. Since Prince Harry has been a patron of the organization since 2007, certainly has a soft spot for it and its events. He mingled with the awards' star-studded lineup, including Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie.

Sheeran asked Prince Harry how he is holding up since he now has two kids. Ed Sheeran said he knows it can be hard to take care of a baby girl, since his wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to their first child -a girl - last year.

The singer said, "Congratulations, a girl right? We just had a little girl ten months ago now." He asked after, "You're still in the trenches now. How do you manage with two?"

The Duke of Sussex replied, "Two is definitely a juggle."

He then proceeded to proudly talk about his kids, Lilibet and Archie to the audience after.

Speaking to award winners, Harry described Lilibet as "very chilled," saying she "seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," as reported by Hello Magazine.

He also said that as a patron of the organization, these kids and their families always have a special spot in his heart. He was already the patron even though he did not have kids yet and he said it did not matter then, because he could feel the very essence of the organization and the impact it does to families. But of course, being a parent makes these feelings all the more intense.

The event was actually supposed to be still in September. But given that Prince Harry is now in the UK for a very short trip, the event was changed so he could attend. He talked with the families and to individual kids after, making sure they are okay and heard.

Prince Harry was pretty game to accommodate everyone who wants to talk to him. One guest even asks Harry about the statue unveiling, to which the duke willingly answered, "I'm just so glad we can do it on what would have been her birthday, we weren't sure we would be able to."

Prince Harry eventually went back on the topic of parenthood in relation to kids with disabilities, and said that because he is now a father of two kids himself, he never feel this "connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families."

