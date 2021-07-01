Kesha, whose real name is Kesha Rose Sebert, has been granted a significant advantage in her years-long case against music producer Dr. Luke.

Per Hollywood Reporter, this might be the most significant victory in her battle as Dr. Luke had the most advantages in the past trials.

Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, has to present evidence that Kesha had acted maliciously with the text message she delivered in the past. It has to be "clear" and "convincing."

According to The Independent UK, the defamation case against Dr. Luke states Kesha had sent a text message to pop royalty Lady Gaga saying that the music producer had allegedly raped Katy Perry.

During their past trial, Dr. Luke slams the singer saying that her claims and accusations were false and it was done to strengthen her sexual assault case against him.

Perry later denied that the music producer sexually assaulted her.

Kesha is now allowed to be granted compensation as well as punitive damages, including her legal team's fees and cost if she wishes to.

The decision was made by New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter on June 30 Wednesday.

New York City recently passed a free speech law- a law intended to prevent people in a case from intimidating and silencing their opponent who is using their First Amendment Rights- that applies to Kesha's legal battle.

According to the previous ruling, Dr. Luke is not a public figure; it means his defamation lawsuit against the singer will require a "lower burden of proof."

Dr. Luke's Camp Speaks Out

Dr. Luke's legal representative, Attorney Christine Lepera, issues a statement to the outlet saying, "Today's court hearing was only about a technical legal issue: the burden of proof at trial. Dr. Luke would have filed this case regardless of the burden of proof."

"At trial, Dr. Luke will prove to the jury, as he has always maintained, that Kesha spread a vicious lie to get out of her contracts." she added.

Kesha's accusations against Dr. Luke

In 2014, the "Wherever You Are" hitmaker filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke in California for sexual assault and battery.

She alleges the music producer had raped her in 2005 while being unconscious after giving her a rape drug called "sober pills."

Kesha and Dr. Luke has not publicly commented on the recent decision.

