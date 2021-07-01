Wendy Williams catches a lot of heat from critics after her controversial remarks on Tabitha Brown's marriage during the recent episode of "The Wendy Williams Show."

It all started when the social media star took to her social media account last weekend to post a video expressing her excitement over her husband's retirement after serving years in the Los Angeles Police Department.

More recently, the talk show host featured Brown's video saying that the social media star's marriage will eventually end up like hers.

"Nope, I was married to one of those." Williams said after the audience clapped, following Brown's video appeared on the screen.

"I predicted this marriage is gonna be a real rocky ground." she added. (Watch the full segment below)

Williams later explained a situation, saying that when a husband retires because his wife wishes so, they will eventually venture out in business opportunities. When the investment fails, the husband will blame his wife and asks to end the marriage.

The audience seems to be confused with Williams' remarks as they awkwardly applauded in the end when the host asked them to clap if they understand.

Tabitha Brown Speaks Out

In response to Williams' remarks, Brown took to her YouTube channel to address the situation. She noted that her marriage had "struggled for a very long time together," and they overcame their problems with each other. (via Pop Culture)

Brown also discussed her husband's retirement. She mentioned that her husband, Chance Brown, agreed to work as a police officer to fulfill his wife's dream to become a star in the entertainment industry. (Watch the full video below)

The couple then agreed that when Brown is already making money from whatever work she got, her husband will retire to pursue his dreams, coach children, and be hands-on with his nonprofit organization.

The Instagram star concluded her video with positivity, "I pray that somebody finds you, love finds you that excites you the way I'm excited for my husband to grow his business," she said. (via the outlet mentioned above)

"I pray this type of excitement and love finds you and anybody else who seems to not understand this. I pray that type of love finds you." she concluded.

Wendy William's marriage

Wendy Williams was formerly married to her past manager Kevin Hunter for 20 years. Their relationship started to crumble in 2019 when rumours circulated about Hunter's affair with another woman.

The talk show host filed for divorce the same year. They had one child together named Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams has not publicly responded to Tabitha Brown's recent statement.

Who Is Tabitha Brown?

Tabitha Bonita Brown is a social media star famous for her positive videos and vegan recipes.

She is also a former actress who appeared on the hit drama series "The Chi."

