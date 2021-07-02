WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Laganja Estranja broke Twitter recently after her death-defying entrance as a lipsync assassin on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6."

Estranja, whose real name is Jay Jackson, initially competed on the sixth season of the regular series; she was invited back by host RuPaul to go head-to-head against the winner of this week's challenge to decide who will be eliminated.

At first, all the contestants, including the judges, were confused as there was no one behind the curtain. A few moments later, Estranja shouted her iconic entrance line in Season 6, saying, "Y'all wanted a twist eh?"

She immediately got everyone's attention when she entered the back of the stage by doing a towering split from what appears to be a high stool. (watch her entrance below)

Estranja finished her line by saying, "Come on All-Stars 6, let's get sickening okurrrr." She then proceeded to fight her co-contestant from season 6, Trinity K Bonet, who won the maxi challenge.

In the end, Estranja won the lipsync to the song "Physical" by Dua Lipa after doing several stunts and splits, making her reveal the eliminated queen of the episode, Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

Fans React

At the time of this writing, the show is still a trending topic on Twitter, with over 35,000 tweets and counting. Fans immediately expressed their excitement with Estranja's return on the main stage after seven years.

"The behavior you exhibited was ICONIC, like, the legend LEGEND jumped out." one wrote in a meme. "I'm sorry but @LaganjaEstranja MURDERED THAT!!! From season 6 to season 6!!" A'Whora, an alum from Drag Race UK, wrote.

"Now THAT is THE @DUALIPA Lip Sync we NEEDED and DESERVED! @LaganjaEstranja & @trinitykbonet BOTH SERVED AND ATE, LEAVING NO CRUMBS. JESUS. IM IN AWE! IVE SEEN IT 3 TIMES AND COUNTING. #AllStars6 #RPDR," another fan tweeted.

Why isn't Laganja Estranja cast for All-Stars 6?

Before the current season, Laganja Estranja was heavily rumored to compete for All-Stars.

Fans were disappointed when she was not included in the lineup of 13 queens (the most number of contestants for All-Stars as past seasons only had 10.) Speaking to Gay Times,

Estranja, who recently came out as trans, revealed that the World Of Wonder (RPDR's production) had been asking her to compete for All-stars every year since her departure from her regular season.

Unfortunately, she mentioned that she has always refused the offer as her season was "quite traumatic." But when the time came, and she agreed, she was rejected after a psych evaluation because she refuses to give more information about herself, which is her legal right.

Per Reddit, fans pointed out that she might not return in future seasons after her experience on the show as she was painted as a "villain."

However, at the time of this writing, Laganja Estranja has not opened up whether she'll appear on All-Stars 7, but fans are ultimately rooting for her.

