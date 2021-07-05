Take a Virtual Tour Inside Elon Musk's Tiny House in Boca Chica: The Price Will Shock You [VIDEO]

Elon Musk may have billions of dollars as he's one of the wealthiest people in the world; the tech mogul seems to prefer a simple life as he was reportedly living in a tiny house, and its price will shock you.

Musk is now focusing on his journey to Mars and other ventures like Tesla to be hands-on in his business; he revealed that he's living in Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX headquarters is located.

"My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It's kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day." the CEO tweeted.

Per the New York Post, the tech whiz is rumored to be living in a tiny house made by Boxabl, which is worth $50,000. The home is perfect for a small family or someone living alone, as its size was measured at around 375 square feet. (take a virtual tour of the CEO's rumored home below.)

The house has necessary features like a living room, bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen.

Although Musk and his representatives did not confirm that he's living in a house made by Boxable, the housing specialist brand dropped a significant hint as they showed Musk's magazine in a video they mentioned was taken in Texas.

What Is Boxabl?

Boxabl is a manufacturer of tiny houses, and the majority of their products are not less than $49,500.

According to their website, the houses are made from steel, concrete, and a unique foam called EPS. They claim their materials are made to last a lifetime, and their builds are more robust than the average infrastructure.

The houses are also wind resistant, especially during hurricane season.

Elon Musk, a change of lifestyle?

In early reports, the Billionaire revealed he's going to sell most of his assets, "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," he said.

Last year, he already sold his four luxurious Bel Air houses for $61.8 million. He also put his other real estates in the market and is already sold out.

