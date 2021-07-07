Megan Fox Still Pining Over Brian Austin Green? Actress Deletes a Telling Cryptic Comment

Megan Fox confuses fans after commenting on her ex-husband Brian Austin Green's photo with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

Green recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt snap kissing Burgess when they took a Walt Disney World vacation.

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with." the actor wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Not long after the photo was posted, Fox shared a cryptic comment on the post. "Grateful for Sharna," the actress wrote with a purple heart emoji.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" star immediately deleted her comment, but fans quickly took a screenshot.

Before the comment was taken down, Burgess seemingly ignores Fox's remarks as she commented, "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you."

Fox has not publicly addressed why she deleted the comment, but fans allege she's sarcastic.

Other supporters also chimed in and claimed that Burgess is not a perfect match for Green as he "still wants" Fox.

"Sadly sometimes things don't work out so you work on the second to best person. She is so nice but he's always gonna want Megan because she is the shit no lie. He still wants Megan. But life goes on." one fan wrote.

Green did not respond nor reacted to the comment.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's relationship

The ex-couple dated for several years before getting married in 2010. The relationship was getting steady as they had two children-Noah Shannon and Bodhi Ransom-together at the time.

But in 2015, the couple had called it quits. Fox later shocked the world as she revealed that she's pregnant with her third child- Journey River.

Per Us Weekly, the couple got back together the following year; she even filed to dismiss her divorce case in 2019.

Things didn't work out as they officially split the following year.

Fox had already started another chapter in her love life as she's currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly. They met on a movie set in 2020 and have been inseparable ever since.

Brian Austin Green, on the other hand, is happy with his new relationship with Sharna Burgess. The pair were first spotted on vacation late last year and later confirmed their love as they constantly post photos of each other on social media.

