Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Film' Drops New Trailer, Confuses Fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives are going to be dramatized in a highly-anticipated Lifetime movie.

The upcoming TV film is titled "Meghan and Harry: Escaping the Palace," which will tell the story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave the UK and step back from their royal duties.

While some may be excited to watch this royal entertainment, others are confused and angry by the entire thing.

'Meghan and Harry: Escape From the Palace' Trailer Clip

The new trailer shows Prince Harry, played by Jordan Dean, and Meghan, played by Sydney Morton, speaking in front of the camera as they think out loud of their predicament.

The trailer also showed Kate Middleton, played by Laura Mitchell, Prince William, played by Jordan Whalen, and Queen Elizabeth II, played by Maggie Sullivan.

It starts with the Duke character comforting his wife as she cries, promising that he will do "everything in my power" to keep the Duchess safe.

Then Kate star could be heard saying, "This is the life we signed up for. Here, we value dignity above all else."

The Duchess of Sussex's character then confessed, "I never thought that this would be easy. But I wanted to make the Queen proud."

Immediately, Prince William's character stated, "Let everyone understand it. The monarchy is at stake," before the Queen star declared, "The monarchy will always survive."

At the end of the trailer, Meghan's character said, "Have I made the world's biggest mistake?"

Fans React To Sussexes' Dramatized Movie

Fans are less than impressed with what they just saw. Though it wasn't the entire movie, it already received a ton of backlash.

One person quipped, "And I will do everything in my power not to watch."

Another person compared the entire film to a "Saturday Night Live" sketch, while another person said that a movie like "shouldn't have been produced."

Other fans were more diplomatic about the Sussex movie, stating that it is "Laughable and entertaining."

Most fans are angry with the entire film, on why even Lifetime decided to make a movie about 'privileged' people.

There's a Harry and Meghan Lifetime movie coming out called escaping the palace. I'm sure escaping one life of privilege to another life of privilege is going to help us peasants identify with their plight — Favorz (@Idofavorzforu) July 6, 2021

"Meghan and Harry: Escaping the Palace" is not affiliated with the real Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, they show some uncanny situations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's real life.

The movie even recreated the famous Oprah interview.

Meanwhile, this is going to be the third movie about the former royal couple.

The first one was "A Royal Romance," released in 2018, which showed their meeting and courtship, while "Becoming Royal" was released in 2019.

It is unknown when "Meghan and Harry: Escaping The Palace" will be released.

