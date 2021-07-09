Netflix ‘Atypical’ Discontinued After Four Seasons Because of This Disappointing Reason?

The Twitter community came together and shared their thoughts about 'Atypical' and explained why the Netflix Series discontinued.

Netflix has not yet released an official statement on why the show had been canceled, but some tweets online might explain why.

"REMINDER: the new season of atypical came out today, so don't support it. That show is ableist," said one account, which then encouraged illegal streaming after.

REMINDER: the new season of atypical came out today, so don’t support it. that show is ableist. if you’re interested and wanna watch it, do it on some illegal website <3 — jay || young royals era (@siriuslylore) July 9, 2021

This autistic person is also against the series, "That show is extremely ableist but people ignore autistic people who call it out. Not all representation is good representation, please don't get your info from that show."

as an autistic person, if you base what you know about autism off of atypical I'm gonna presume you hate us, that show is extremely ableist but people ignore autistic people who call it out. not all representation is good representation, please don't get your info from that show. — Nina :) (@drmslefteye) July 2, 2021

While others have firmly expressed their opinion about it, "Atypical is and always has been ableist. Don't support it."

atypical is and always has been ableist. dont support it — juniper (@Iesbianfiona) July 9, 2021

Even going as far as to label others ableist if they consume the media, "If you don't listen to autistic people and still watch atypical [yo]ur a[n] ableist yourself bye :D"

if you dont listen to autistic people and still watch atypical ur a ableist yourself bye :D — evatje (@fireawayeva) July 8, 2021



The assumption that 'Atypical' showcases an unrealistic representation of autistic individuals might have ultimately led the series to end too early.

'Atypical' Creator's 10 More Years Possible Plot

'Atypical' characters could have grown old together.

According to sources, Netflix had already announced that the show would be discontinued after the fourth season in February 2020.

The 2017 series had given the showrunner, Robia Rashid, more than enough time to re-route the characters' stories and plan a proper ending for each one.

"I did feel like we got to a good place with everybody, I felt like everybody's ending was satisfying," Robia said.

However, the creator also confesses that she could have produced "10 more years" into the plotline.

Rashid concludes that the open-ending indicates "messages of hope and journeys of adventure" with the main character Sam taking "such a giant step."

'Atypical' Fans Express Their Excitement Over Finale With 'Cazzie'

Move over Sam, "Cazzie" is finally official!

After a few hours of its release, 'Atypical' fans are already buzzing on social media about their favorite couple on Netflix.

Dubbed by fans as "Cazzie" for Casey and Izzie, the season finale features the couple figuring things out after struggling for the past three seasons.

One fan can't seem to stop themselves from tweeting out spoilers, "OKAY BUT THE BIKE SCENE?!? THE PARK SCENE?!? THE BEDROOM SCENE?!? #atypical #cazzie"

"No one touch me #Atypical," said another Cazzie fan who also included snapshots of the couple's kissing scene.

"CASEY AND IZZIE ARE EXTRA CUTE THIS SEASON," one user screams while tagging Atypical's official Twitter account.

