Ryan Reynolds entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline through his character, Deadpool.

Deadpool surely has the most hilarious way to interact with the other superheroes. This time, he joined rock warrior Korg in a new comical video.

Deadpool x MCU Finally!

Reynolds shared a new video "Deadpool and Korg React" on his official YouTube channel. The two reacted to a trailer for "Free Guy" where both Reynolds and Waititi appear. The promo shows Merc with the Mouth creates his channel where they react to movie trailers.

This time, Reynolds brought Korg to react to the "Free Guy" trailer. It shows how an anti-hero broke the fourth wall as it took jabs at Disney's acquisition of Fox and the delayed release of the flick.

At the end of the clip, Deadpool asked Korg for advice on how to join the MCU.

"Have a dream, chase it, lose that dream, just sabotage all sorts of happiness in pursuit of that dream, climb up to the peaks of that mountain and when you get to the top, land at the bottom and realize you're never going to achieve that dream, and at that point check your emails," Korg said.



The character added that Deadpool may get something from his agents about a potential talk with Marvel.

Meanwhile, Reynolds shared the video on his Twitter account alongside the hilarious caption, "If you include Deadpool's cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made."

Ryan Reynolds' Projects

The hilarious exchange came after news outlets spread the details of the flick online.

In "Free Guy," Reynolds plays the role of Guy, a non-playable character inside a popular video game. Soon after his non-programmed behavior catches the attention of the game's creators, he defends his virtual home from being deleted by the company's boss - played by Waititi.

Meanwhile, the actor is also busy preparing for the upcoming "Deadpool 3." Currently, the film will not be available until 2022. Still, they confirmed that the character is officially moving to Marvel Studios for good.

According to Kevin Feige, the upcoming installment will be rated R. He hinted that the team began working on the script with Reynolds overseeing the whole process.

"Bob's Burgers" writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin were both tapped to write the threequel.

