Joe Exotic has been immensely popular recently following his Netflix documentary and another series, which stars Nicolas Cage, was in the works. But Amazon seems to be backpedaling as the show has been reportedly shelved.

Cage recently spoke to Variety to explain his side of the situation and why he thinks the media giant decided to stop focusing on the series.

According to the award-winning actor, he thinks that the show, initially titled "Tiger King," was long overdue and had become "past-tense."

He revealed that he read the scripts and thought it was excellent, but he believes it's "no longer relevant."

"They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance, and it's no longer relevant," the Oscar-winning actor stated.

Peacock's Own Joe Exotic Series

The news of Amazon stopping the series came after NBC's Peacock began producing their show surrounding Joe Exotic.

According to The Independent UK, Peacock's production stars Kate McKinnon as Carol Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic.

The upcoming show was reportedly based on the "Joe Exotic: Tiger King" podcast produced by Wondery last year.

Per The Wrap, the limited series will revolve around Carole Baskin, a prominent cat expert, and animal activist. She found out that Joe Exotic has been breeding his exotic animals for money.

READ NOW: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Almost Called Their Wedding Off Over a HUGE Fight? Here's The Truth

Baskin will eventually take action to stop the illegal works immediately. Following this, Exotic is out for revenge and decides to expose Baskin's past wrongdoings as well as attempting to murder her.

The Peacock series' executive producer and writer is Etan Frankel; McKinnon also serves as the executive producer aside from being an actress on the show.

Where Is Joe Exotic Now?

As we previously reported, Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently facing jail time.

The "Tiger King" was charged with "conspiring to murder" Carole Baskin.

The zoo owner is also facing accusations of illegally killing big cats on his property to have more space for new animals.

Exotic is currently looking for love as he announced on Twitter that he's opening a competition titled "Bachelor King" that aims to find his perfect match.

The contest is open to any gay or straight men as long as they're of legal age. The final three contestants will receive a trip with the "Tiger King" himself for four days once he's released from prison.

READ ALSO: Sebastian Eubank Shocking Cause of Death Confirmed: Here's What Really Happened to Boxing Legend's Son