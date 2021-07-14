Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton became one of the power couples in the country music industry back then. Still, their relationship became controversial at first as the pair met while they have their respective partners.

The former couple was married for a few years, but the relationship didn't last long. Shelton later met Gwen Stefani, and they recently got married.

Before exchanging their vows on the July 4th weekend, Lambert was painted by tabloids as the "obsessed ex," now, we want to know the truth if she tried to ruin Shelton and Stefani's marriage over a petty reason.

National Enquirer published a report about Lambert allegedly nagging about her divorce with her ex-husband over a dog.

The exes adopted the pet, a black labrador named Betty, during their marriage, and Shelton was the one who took custody of it following their split.

The outlet alleges that Lambert was okay with the situation at first, but when she found out about Shelton's engagement with Stefani, she allegedly snapped out.

Lambert allegedly reached her anger point after Stefani posted a video on TikTok with Betty. The country songstress was not happy about it, leading her to want the dog back.

The insider alleges that Shelton doesn't want to return the pet as he believes that "Miranda's trying to ruin his summer wedding. He wants her to butt out."

It was not mentioned if Lambert got her dog back. At the time of this writing, the magazine mentioned above isn't accessible anymore.

What's The Truth?

Following the report, Gossip Cop debunked all the information stated by the said insider.

The outlet explained that the ex-couple settled everything years back amid their divorce, and the magazine keeps on insisting that Lambert is "obsessed" with Shelton.

This is not the first time the tabloid reported about the country star trying to ruin Shelton and Stefani's wedding, as they previously published an article about Lambert saying the marriage "would be a total disaster."

Lambert was allegedly "scoffing" over Shelton following his engagement.

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Gwen Stefani have not publicly confirmed whether the rumors mentioned above were true.

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert's Relationship

As mentioned, the ex-partners had a controversial relationship even before they started dating.

The country singers had a duet together while they have their respective partners. Shelton was married at the time while Lambert was engaged with Jeff Allen McManus.

They got engaged in 2010 after dating for five years; they tied the knot a year after.

In early reports, their long-distance relationship contributed a big part to their divorce as Lambert reportedly doesn't want to move to Los Angeles, where Shelton is filming as a coach on "The Voice."

The pair got divorced in 2015. Lambert is currently married to Brendan McLoughlin.

