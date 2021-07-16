Eric Pearson, screenwriter of the Marvel film "Black Widow," revealed that he wrote a screenplay and script for the 2019 movie "Captain Marvel," but it never got produced. Now, Pearson is telling that the story is far different from the original.

According to Screen Rant, Captain Marvel would initially enter the MCU Universe in 2015 in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." A scene was already shot and was later deleted from the Infinity Saga box-set.

The debut was later cut off by Marvel's president and film producer, Kevin Feige. He felt that it would be inappropriate for the character.

Later on, in the 2018 movie "Avengers: Infinity War," the production decided to give fans a snippet of Captain Marvel to introduce her origin story slowly.

More recently, Pearson revealed that he wrote the "Captain Marvel" screenplay, and it was far different from what came out in theatres.

"I had a Captain Marvel screenplay that I wrote in the Marvel Writers Program that is 100% different than the version that came out." the writer said in a podcast episode of Comic Book.

He mentioned that he wants to dispose of the scripts as he's worried that other people would find them.

Pearson added a few differences between the original film and his written work. He mentioned that Thanos was omitted, and he's trying to think of who the villain will be.

"There was no Thanos. There was no; I'm trying to think of what the villain was. I mean, it was Supreme Intelligence in some sort, but no, it was 100% different." he added.

'Captain Marvel's Success

"Captain Marvel" had terrible reviews at first as it received a lot of negative feedback not just about the movie but about the lead actress herself, Brie Larson.

The film was criticized in Rotten Tomatoes because Larson is a vocal feminist, and other fans didn't like the concept of Marvel pushing feminism in their movies.

Fans claim that the film will ruin the entire movie franchise, and a lot of them boycotted the movie, saying that they won't watch it in cinemas.

Despite the hate train, "Captain Marvel" amassed a whopping $1.1 billion around the world, higher than past MCU films like "Doctor Strange" and "Spider-Man."

'Captain Marvel' To Appear In 'The Marvels'

Brie Larson is currently preparing for her role as the heroine. She's expected to return in 2022 for the film "The Marvels," which stars Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and more.

At the time of this writing, the plot and other cast members are yet to be unveiled.

