WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

"RuPaul's Drag Race" is known for its high-energy and hilarious tone as the contestants would make a joke about almost everything; more recently, things took a different direction for the latest episode's maxi challenge.

This week, RuPaul tasked the contestants to star in their rendition of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," wherein they will discuss specific topics that aim to bring out their vulnerability.

Ginger Minj, Jan, and Pandora Boxx were assigned to talk about "body"; Scarlett Envy, Kylie Sonique Love, and Ra'Jah D. O'Hara talk about "motherhood"; A'Keria C. Davenport, Eureka, and Trinity K Bonet's topic revolve around "sex."

The viewers were expecting a funny spin-off as the segment was titled "Pink Table Talk," but it left them teary-eyed by the end of the episode.

Trinity, A'Keria Gets Candid

For the first group, Eureka started on a good note by opening the topic. Later on, Trinity opened up about her HIV status and wants to break the stigma.

"Being a person who is openly HIV positive, for a long time, there was a lot of secrets for a lot of people. But I'm nobody's secret, I'm successful, and I got my sh** together."

Trinity added that her status is undetectable, meaning the virus is untransmittable, and she wants to educate the public that they could still have a positive partner.

A'Keria, on the other hand, gets candid on her past as she shares her experience of being a transgender woman who "re-transitioned to living a life as a guy."

Ra'Jah On Her Mother

In the next segment, which talks about motherhood, Ra'Jah became emotional in addressing her relationship with her mother, a church pastor.

She brought up that she missed her bond with her mom because her conservative family did not accept her sexuality.

"I've never really opened up about my mother to a lot of people because right now, our relationship is a work in progress."

Ra'Jah explained that her flamboyant attitude as a kid feels like "an embarrassment" to her mom.

Pandora On Her Age

For the final segment that talks about their bodies, Pandora, the oldest contestant among the queens, opened up ageism.

"I would tear down ageism in beauty... I have gone from Goldie Hawn to Oldie Hawn, but it's just about owning it, I guess?" she said.

READ NOW: Mark Hoppus Reveals More Worrying Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis Details, Blink 182 Bassist Updates Fans

Shocking Things On The Main Stage

For fans, this is one of the most shocking episodes ever. Jan, who was the winner of last week's episode, ended up being in the bottom three despite her previous win.

The judges called out Jan for giving her energy "110%" all the time, and she was advised to tone it down.

The New York-based drag queen then broke down in tears while being criticized for her personality. She revealed that she's trying to find the balance of "when to talk, when to be high energy, and when to be real."

Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio visited as the lipsync assassin but revealed that she wouldn't perform as it is not her forte. The actual assassin was later revealed as Mayhem Miller.

Ginger Minj won the challenge despite Eureka's group being considered to be the best among the team.

Ginger won the lip sync giving her the power to eliminate Scarlet Envy and win $30,000.

Scarlet's elimination came as a shock to many of the audience because her performance over the past episodes was safe, and this is the first time she ended up at the bottom.

READ ALSO: Lil Durk, Girlfriend 'Shot At' In Home Invasion Incident; 'Mad Cops' The Culprit?